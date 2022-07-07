READING – The Select Board held a joint meeting with Reading Municipal Light Department officials last week to discuss the potential of RMLD moving from its current Ash Street site. Or, if that isn’t feasible, reconfiguring the site. How does a new 5-6 story RMLD building sound to you?
If RMLD moves, the first question is where? The second is who moves into the space? Looming over both questions is the status of a new Community/Senior Center along with what to do with the Symonds Way property. It’s impossible to consider RMLD’s future without also figuring in a potential new senior center and well as town plans for The Yard.
Town Manager Fidel Maltez told the group that that an Environmental Site Assessment was underway and being done by Reading consulting firm Weston & Sampson. That assessment, which does not include soil testing, is expected to be done by the end of July.
“We understand the history,” said Select Board chair Mark Dockser. “We want to understand what the opportunity might be. This assessment is designed to give us more information.”
And what are they looking for?
One of the three RMLD buildings was used for storage, including large lead acid batteries, radon and asbestos. The area used to be a turnaround location for trains that brought coal into town. The main administrative building was originally made for four medical offices. The town’s unofficial historian, Bill Brown, also said Xerox was there prior to the medical offices and strongly suggested testing every corner of the area, including the current Burger King property and the soil around it.
Before anything can be done with RMLD, the board needs to know its space requirements, which currently includes the three RMLD buildings and the Barbas Building, a site where RMLD leases about half the available interior space. The willingness of the Barbas family to go along with town plans was a key discussion point.
“They’re more than willing to sit down and talk,” said Greg Phipps, RMLD’s Interim General Manager of Steve Barbas. “Not to represent them but the comment that they made to Coleen [O’Brien] and I, is that the family would like to stay there long term. They run a couple businesses out of the there. However, they are open to creative ideas in terms of different developments.
“It’s kind of like the RMLD stance. We need to be someplace for a long period of time. This space works for us well. We as RMLD are open to go elsewhere in the town. The big picture on the RMLD discussion is that we’re basically in two non-contiguous buildings. It would be advantageous for us to be in one building, and ideally, if at all possible, to put our stores in the same building as well.
“The things that are of importance to us is that the teams need to be together. The operations teams, the engineering teams, in particular, need to be in the same building. If it works out that we’re better suited, in all the movements that we do, in thinking this through, to go someplace else, we’re open to that as well. The key thing for us, is we need to keep the operations together.”
While RMLD expects the power demand to grow by 60 to 100 percent in the decades ahead, it means a facilities growth of only 20 percent in terms of trucks and manpower to pull that together. In other words …
“Order of magnitude, about 20 percent bigger than we are right now to support where we think we’re going to be in the next 15-20 years, and we think we could pull it off in one building and we could probably have enough area space. Big picture, that’s an idea of what we’re looking at,” said Phipps.
Phipps was saying that keeping RMLD where it is, but in a reconfigured space, was possible. It could mean one 5-6 story building. Doubtful, but possible, was the message.
“What I’m trying to impress on you guys is that it is feasible and workable and we’d have a lot of work to do but it could happen,” said Phipps. “And it depends heavily on what Mr. Barbas and his family wants to do with his space.”
The subject of money came up, including a figure of $30 million. But Dockser said any talk of money was premature. There was also a reminder, that RMLD serves not only Reading but Wilmington, Lynnfield, and North Reading as well and any financial issues would have to be discussed with those communities.
Next? A joint meeting on August 30 with RMLD to discuss the results of the environmental assessment.
