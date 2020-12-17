READING – The Town of Reading will offer emergency mortgage and rent relief to households under a new joint initiative with Reading Co-Operative Bank’s charitable foundation.
According to Reading Business Administrator Jayne Wellman, eligible receiptients under the grant program could receive as much as $5,000 in financial assistance to cover up to two-months worth of rent or mortgage payments.
Those interested in applying for the special relief, which will come from a limited amount of federal COVID-19 aid available to the municipality, must fill out an application no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 21. Awards will reportedly be granted sometime before the start of 2021.
“The Town of Reading announced today that it is offering a temporary Rental and Mortgage Assistance Program to provide relief to eligible households. The Town has partnered with the Reading Co-Operative Bank Charitable Foundation to help administer this grant program,” Wellman and other town officials explained in a prepared statement.
Local officials have not revealed exactly how much money is being made available through the partnership, which was announced late last week by Town Manager Bob LeLacheur and Reading Co-op President and CEO Julie Thurlow.
“The program is open to Reading residents and those with students in the Reading Public School system. Applicants will need evidence of COVID-19 harm, evidence of rent or mortgage delinquency, landlord name or mortgagor, contact information, payment amount, and account number of mortgage statement,” a town description of the program reads. “Applications are due by December 21, 2020, at 5PM.”
Please visit the Town of Reading website to complete the application online or print a paper copy:
https://www.readingma.gov/home/pages/rental-and-mortgage-assistance-program
Coverage will be for up to two mortgage or rent payments for a maximum of $5,000 per applicant/address.
The relief program is funded through CARES Act funding and must be expended by December 30, 2020.
