READING - A newly formed committee is set to consider naming the Reading Memorial High School track after longtime coach Hal Croft, following a request by former track captain and School Committee member Carl McFadden and current football coach John Fiore.
The request was originally made in the spring, with McFadden arguing that the current football and track replacement project marked the perfect time to name the track after the legendary coach, who led the program from 1970 to 2014 and won 28 straight Middlesex League titles as well as more than 250 consecutive wins. Croft won numerous major honors during his career, including National Track Coach of the Year and induction into the Mass State Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Croft was also a longtime English teacher at RMHS and served as a member of the School Committee from 2010 to 2014.
In accordance with their policy for naming requests, the School Committee voted to form a naming committee of community and school leaders, and that group is now set to discuss the request, hear input from the public and vote on a recommendation to the School Committee. The meeting will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Reading Public Library’s conference room.
---
Bird Walk in Town Forest
This Thursday local educator Dave Williams will be hosting a bird walk through the Reading Town Forest. The walk is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and participants should bring binoculars, water, appropriate clothing, bug spray and sunscreen and also be prepared to walk about a mile on flat trails. The walk will begin by the Strout Ave entrance to the compost center and participants should park on Grove Street.
---
Natural gas work ongoing
Over the next week National Grid is planning to conduct gas main work at a handful of locations across town to upgrade existing infrastructure. The improvements are expected to cover the areas between 483 and 492 Summer Ave, 8 and 12 Walnut Street and 190 Main Street and work is expected to be finished by Aug. 19. Construction will take place at the affected areas Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and more information is available on the town’s website.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Commissioners of Trust Funds, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
Wednesday:
Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., 2 Haven Street Unit 307, Conference Room.
Volunteer Appointment Committee, 3:30 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall Conference Room, Zoom.
Finance Committee, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
RMHS Track Naming Committee, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library, Conference Room.
Thursday:
RMHS School Council, 4 p.m., RMHS, School Library.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
