Elizabeth Strack is a motivated, thoughtful, and sincere member of the Reading community. She has previously attended J.W. Killam elementary school and Coolidge middle school.
Elizabeth shared, “I consider myself an engaged and positive part of the RMHS community.”
Elizabeth shared that her most exciting memory was when the marching band win first place for the state championship in their division.
She notes, “We had worked extremely hard throughout the whole season. It was a really proud moment when we won and everyone celebrated together.”
Elizabeth has achieved numerous club accomplishments over her four years of high school. Elizabeth was a member of the Marching Band and Stage Band her freshman year. Throughout her junior year, she was a member of the Jazz band. Finally, during her senior year, Elizabeth was voted president of the band program and marching band low brass section leader.
With Elizabeth’s consistent hard work she earned the High Honor Roll for all four years of high school, as well as being accepted into the National Honor Society and earning the Harvard University Book Award.
For this year, Elizabeth’s classes are Jazz Band, AP Calculus BC, AP Spanish, Honors Diverse Voices, Honors Film Literature, AP European History, and AP Biology.
She shares that her favorite past course load was AP US History.
Elizabeth says that there were two teachers that influenced her development.
She states, “Ms. Lombardo was my English teacher for both my freshman and junior year. Not only was she a bright and supportive teacher, but she also taught me how to strengthen my writing. Mr. Mulligan has also influenced me, as he encouraged me to be more confident.”
Elizabeth also would like to send thanks to some special people.
She said, “I would like to thank my parents for supporting and encouraging me to be my best self. I also want to thank my teachers for pushing me to ask questions about the world around me.”
Outside of school, Elizabeth has worked for Camp Rice Moody as a camp counselor in the summer of 2021. She has also earned her black belt in Karate during her Junior year. In her free time she likes to read, listen to music, hang out with friends, and practice her instrument.
Elizabeth frequently spends her time volunteering around the community. Over the summer she worked at My Brothers Table in Lynn serving and making meals for people in need.
She states, “I chose this so I could get involved in the community and have a positive impact.”
Elizabeth shares what she will remember most about high school.
She states, “I will remember laughing with my friends at silly jokes in the cafeteria. I will also remember bus rides to marching band competitions, as everyone shouts the words to “Love Story” by Taylor Swift.”
Some quick fun facts about Elizabeth are that her favorite food is tacos. Her favorite movie is School of Rock. Her favorite book is A Tree grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith. Her favorite quote is “Given the pace of technology, I propose we leave math to the machines and go play outside.” - Calvin (from Calvin and Hobbes by Bill Watterson)
In the future, Elizabeth hopes to major in either Public Health or History.
Elizabeth resides in Reading with her parents Christinte and Peter. She also has two siblings, William (16) and Thomas (13).
