READING - Town residents who reside west of Route 28 and north of Route 128 are advised that a pesticide application to control mosquito populations is expected to be applied around the area tonight.
A similar pesticide operation had been scheduled for the same neighborhood earlier this month, but was delayed due to a significant rainstorm that swept through the area.
According to the East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project, which is financing the pest control measure, Zenivex E4 will be sprayed via a truck-mounted sprayer in both areas of town starting after sunset on Thursday and continuing through 11:30 p.m.
Effected streets include those in and around Dustin Road, Berkeley Street, Bond Street, and Mineral Street.
Though the chemicals reportedly feature a low toxicity profile, residents are advised to minimize their potential exposure to the pesticide by heading indoors as trucks pass by.
“Mosquito control applications of Zenivex E4 do not pose a significant risk to people or their pets,” officials with the quasi-public organization explained in a recent press release.
“As with any pesticide, people should minimize their exposure. If residents see a spray truck approaching, they are advised to go indoors for a few minutes while the spray dissipates. Residents are also advised to close windows,” officials from the regional agency added.
The East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project is a collaborative that provides pest contol services to 26 communities west and northwest of Boston. The agency is controlled by an appointed commission which consists of one representative from each municipality served by the organization.
Tonight, pesticide applicators will also be spraying sections of Burlington and North Reading in an effort to reduce regional mosquito populations.
Killam School project OPM approved
The Mass. School Building Authority (MSBA), the state agency that has partnered with Reading to explore a potential replacement of the Killam School, recently approved Reading’s selection of Colliers’ Project Management as the operator’s project manager (OPM).
During a meeting in Town Hall earlier this month, Town Manager Fidel Maltez welcomed Colliers’ engineer and project manager Michael Carroll to the team.
“We attended the MSBA meeting last Monday and they approved our selection of Colliers’ as OPM. It it’s official,” said Maltez.
Colliers, which scored second-highest in a subcommittee ranking of the six firms that submitted bids for the services contract, will now assist the Killam School Building Committee as it looks to hire an architect to prepare a feasibility study that examines a multitude of options for either renovating or replacing the Charles Street elementary school.
The search for an OPM was far from routine, as the town’s first pick, Terva Corporation, agreed to yank its bid from consideration after two competitors protested the decision to award the Wittinsville headquartered company the contract. Specifically, those two protests - none of which were lodged by Colliers - accused the firm of misrepresenting its level of expertise during interviews with a OPM selection subcommittee.
If Terva had not withdrawn its proposal, the entire Killam project timeline could have been considerably delayed as the protest worked its way through the state’s bid protest hearing process.
Also during the latest Killam School Building Committee meeting, the board reorganized itself and named member Carla Nazzaro as chairperson and Karen Herrick as vice chair.
