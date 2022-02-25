Ryan Segalla is a hardworking, determined, and kind member of the RMHS community. To his classmates and friends, Ryan is a leader. He is tenacious and someone who has clear goals which he can accomplish. Above all, Ryan is someone who is always willing to help out his peers.
As a Senior, Ryan has spent some time looking back and reflecting on what shaped his high school experience over the past four years. Ryan was mainly involved in Cross Country, Track & Field, and the RMHS Politics Club. One of Ryan’s favorite moments from his time at RMHS came last spring in the outdoor track meet against Lexington. Both Reading and Lexington had very good teams going into the meet and both teams were undefeated in the Spring track season. The meet was so close that it came down to the final relay race to decide a winner. Reading prevailed, much to Ryan’s excitement.
During his time at RMHS, Ryan has filled his schedule with challenging and demanding classes. This year he is taking Advanced Placement European History, Advanced Placement United States Government, Advanced Placement Calculus AB, Law, and finally, Film & Literature. Ryan’s hard work in his classes has paid off year after year, as he has consistently made the honor roll at RMHS. Ryan is also a member of the National Honor Society. This is only achievable by students who display exemplary achievements in the areas of character, scholarship, leadership, and service. In order to satisfy the service requirement portion of the National Honor Society, Ryan volunteered with his Boy Scout troop in many different service projects around Reading.
The ultimate goal of any Boy Scout is to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. After many years of dedication to his scout troop, and a final service project, Ryan was able to earn this rank.
The project Ryan chose to do was replacing and restoring the memorial garden and pathway around the flagpole on the RMHS track.
This specific project allowed Ryan to combine a few of his interests into a project that was meaningful to him. The number of Scouts who reach this rank each year is small, so Ryan joined an elite class. Attaining this rank is a long process that takes many years of hard work, but Ryan stayed determined throughout it all. It’s a testament to Ryan’s dedication.These are great qualities for Ryan to have and will certainly serve him well throughout the rest of his life. Ryan would like to thank his mentor during the process, Mr. Nelson, a member of the Reading Police Department and a true role model for Ryan.
One extracurricular activity Ryan was very involved in at RMHS was the Politics Club. This club is a place for students of varying ideologies or beliefs to meet and discuss political issues or topics. These topics could be extremely relevant or more abstract, like debates about civil liberties vs. collective security.
Ryan has been attending meetings since he was a freshman. He was responsible for recruiting many of his classmates to attend the meetings.
Ryan really cares about the club’s survival after he graduates, so he worked with the club’s advisor, Ms. Bailey, to organize elections for the next leaders of the club. Ryan himself ran and was elected to one of the positions. In the club, Ryan always tries to make the club’s discussions fair and balanced to ensure all viewpoints are respected.
Some of Ryan’s favorite classes at RMHS he has taken in the past includes Principles of Engineering with Mr. Hatton and Advanced Placement United States History with Ms. Bailey.
“The teacher that has had the largest effect on me is Ms. Bailey, as she was not only my history teacher for 2 years, but also is the Politics club staff member,” Ryan said.
When asked what he will remember the most about high school Ryan said, “Everything that didn’t take place during school hours such as sports, scouting and the Politics Club. It is these things that really made the high school experience what it was, not the classes.”
Outside of school, Ryan works at Stop and Shop. In his free time he loves running, lifting, and hanging out with his friends. Ryan’s favorite food is burrito bowls from Chipotle. His favorite artist is Kanye West, and his favorite movie is The Great Escape. Ryan’s favorite quote comes from our 26th President, Teddy Roosevelt. “Speak softly and carry a big stick, you will go far.”
This fall, Ryan will be attending the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he will be studying American Politics.
Ryan lives on Berry Street in North Andover with his parents Mark and Julie Segalla, and his brother Matthew, (20).
