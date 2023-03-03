Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to windy conditions and a mixture of snow and sleet late. Low 31F. ESE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to windy conditions and a mixture of snow and sleet late. Low 31F. ESE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 5 to 8 inches.