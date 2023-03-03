This week's Senior Profile highlights Spencer Collymore, a self described crazy, curious, and selfless Senior at RMHS. Spencer is never, and will never be, satisfied with a boring life. He has always been curious and is there to ask questions. He strives to make changes to better the world. He is also an extremely caring and thoughtful friend to many. Before coming to the high school Spencer attended Wood End Elementary School and Coolidge Middle School.
This year Spencer is taking a great lineup of classes including Anatomy and Physiology, AP Environmental Science, Film Production, Functions Statistics and Trigonometry, Honors Diverse Voices, Honors Epidemic Diseases, Honors Film and Literature and Unified PE.
When asked what his most exciting moment of high school was, Spencer shares it was the first week students were allowed back in the classroom after the Covid lock down.
Spencer explains saying, “It was nice to see people again and catch up with people who I didn't see online.”
Spencer strives to make positive change by volunteering around the community. He has been volunteering at the Stone Zoo long enough to call it his second home.
Spencer explains what he does at the Zoo saying, "I am a Zoo Ambassador so my job is to hold a biofact, usually an animal skull and educate guests on it along with the animal whose exhibit I am in front of.” Along with educating guests about the animals through his job Spencer has learned a lot about how to effectively inform and interact with people as a Zoo Ambassador.
At the high school, Spencer has been involved in the RMHS GSA for four years. He also joined the Politics Club his senior year.
Some quick fun facts about Spencer are that his favorite food is fried rice and his favorite dessert is fudge. Spencer's favorite actor is Tom Holland. His favorite book is Semiosis by Sue Burke. Spencer's favorite music artist is Paramore and his favorite animal is a red fox.
Spencer has a couple of people who he would like to thank after his time at the high school. “I would like to thank my family and my past teachers for always supporting me no matter what I was going through. Especially with that amount of time committed to fencing there were many points where I wanted to give up but I always felt supported and pushed to keep going.”
When Spencer has free time he is usually outside on a hike or indoors playing video games or 3D printing something. Spencer is also a big D&D player. He also enjoys tarot cards and recently has picked up photography.
Spencer has an impressive talent for fencing. He is a competitive Epee Fencer for VIVO fencing club. Spencer was chosen to represent the United States as a Cadet (High School Age) Men's Epee Fencer in Grenoble, France. This is an invitation that is only for the top 20 fencers in the country. Spencer won the Men’s Epee All American First Team 2019-2022. This award is given to fencers that are A-rated fencers with a renowned rating and have good academics. For reference only around 100 fencers in the nation get it. The list of other awards and accomplishments Spencer has received from fencing goes on.
When asked what he will remember most about high school Spencer says it will be the people he met. “There are a lot of nice people here I will miss talking to in college. It really felt like our grade was small and people wanted to help each other out. I feel like a lot of people ended up more connected after the lockdown due to the shared experience.”
Spencer also shares two classes that left a positive impact on him. He says that his AP Biology class and AP environmental class were some of his favorites. A large part of that was because of the teachers.
Spencers says, “Both Mr. Albright and Mrs. Schuette introduced me to the world of biology and environmental science and definitely helped grow my interest in the fields. They also have both helped me a lot when I struggled in their class.”
Next year Spencer plans on attending St. John's University in New York. He sees himself working in the fields of zoology and environmental science helping either educate people or helping the environment. Spencer says that he feels a “strong calling to the preservation and protection of animals.”
Spencer also adds that he wants to help bridge the gap between science and the general population. He explains saying, “A lot of people can't understand certain scientific terminology. Science is often in an isolated bubble. A perfect example was people's perception of Covid and the misinformation that resulted.”
Spencer resides on Howard Street with his parents Gary and Christine Collymore. Spencer also has an older sister named Amelia Collymore (24).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.