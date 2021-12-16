READING – Citing his passion, energy, and willingness to run through walls, the Select Board unanimously voted Wednesday night to make Fidel Maltez Reading’s next Town Manager.
Born in Nicaragua, Maltez is currently the Commissioner of Public Works in Chelsea. He will be Reading’s third Town Manager following Peter Hechenbleikner and Bob LeLacheur.
After Jennifer Phillips withdrew her name from consideration, telling consultant Bernie Lynch that the position “wasn’t the right fit,” it came down to Maltez and Belmont Town Administrator Patrice Garvin.
With three years of running a town similar to Reading, Garvin was the safer choice and would have hit the ground running.
“Patrice is an amazing Town Administrator and an amazing candidate,” said chair Karen Herrick. “I have a lot of respect for what she’s done in Belmont.”
But during his hour-long interview with the Select Board last week, Maltez impressed the five board members with his energy, leading Carlo Bacci to say Maltez didn’t need Red Bull.
Minus Phillips, and with a week to think about it, the Select Board didn’t let Maltez’ relative inexperience running a city or town get in the way of their decision.
In fact, Chris Haley cited his own inexperience as well as the inexperience of new Reading School Superintendent Thomas Milaschewski as examples of overcoming that hurdle and succeeding.
“I see energy, passion, and determination with Fidel. I see someone who is constantly trying to improve himself and everyone around him. The biggest complaint is that he’s inexperienced. But I started my own business eight years ago with zero experience. Today, I handle 12 mortgages for other people. It’s all about that drive and determination.
“Fidel doesn’t need this job, he wants it. He’s knocked down many walls in order to get here. Nothing has ever been handed to him. And this isn’t being handed to him either … For someone who’s going to stick around here for the long run, I definitely see Fidel as being that person.”
Anne Landry felt Maltez had plenty of experience.
“I would argue that he is not inexperienced,” said Landry, who chaired the Town Manager Search Committee. “Although he is not a municipal manager, in his current role as Commissioner of Public Works, his portfolio greatly exceeds that of a traditional Public Works Director. That places him in a position of readiness to be a municipal manager.
“With respect to his own financial skills and background, he’s in charge of budgeting for his own department as well as Chelsea’s capital improvement plan. I very much appreciated the answers he provided to diversity, equity, and inclusion and looking out for the most vulnerable community members. For him, inclusion is just not a buzzword, it’s a value by which he lives.”
Mark Dockser looked at how Reading has changed over the years and felt Maltez was best suited to lead the town.
“I think the world has changed a lot and covid has certainly had some impact on that as well. I think the town has changed. I think the needs of the town, the priorities of the town, some of the activities that need
to take place in town have shifted also. So, there’s a need to adjust and listen to what the residents want and be able to provide that. I found it very hard in thinking between the two candidates in terms of where to go. There are some great strengths that each candidate brings to the table.
“Fidel really impressed me with his commitment. Chris mentioned the walls. I view Fidel as, he’ll look at the wall and he’ll either go around it, over it or through it. It almost doesn’t matter but he’s going to get to the other side and I think that’s great. He talked about becoming a face in the community and I think that’s a really important attribute. I loved that in Chelsea he was able to, along with the City Manager, hire a diversity, equity and inclusion officer.
“I think the community would love to have a bridge to the next part of Reading and how we’re going to do things. I see in Fidel a lot of growth potential and I also see a need for a lot of support from staff, from residents, from boards. In talking to people, I heard that people would be willing to do that.”
Much like Dockser, Bacci had a big-picture approach to his choice.
“I was saying to myself, what does the town need, who will support the staff, and who will look out for the community long term,” said Bacci. “We’re replacing Bob with a different style, with a different person and probably a different outlook. … Since last week, through all the comments and the discussions I had, Fidel rose to the top. He’s an outstanding Individual.”
Herrick made it unanimous.
“Fidel is an amazing person. A super-smart, super-amazing communicator. I characterized his ability to go thru a wall, over a wall, around a wall, as having amazing problem-solving skills. I’ve heard that repeatedly. He has demonstrated an ability to adopt and succeed in many different environments, from his initial immigration as a youth to the United States to living in China for three years. As the Commission of the DPW in Chelsea he has tremendous budgeting skills, staff-managing skills for a large organization.
“I agree the support needs to be there but Bernie gave me the idea that there is a Mass Municipal Association program to help support new Town Managers. Because we have such a strong staff in place, I know that he can come in here and be successful. I do think he will seek to listen and understand. I think that’s part of his success in the past. You can’t solve a problem if you don’t understand it.”
The next step was part of the motion the board voted on, ending with “pending successful negotiation of an employment agreement.”
The position was advertised with a salary of $200,000 plus or minus. Herrick will work with Town Counsel Ivria Fried and Lynch to negotiate a contract and hopefully have it done within 7-10 days. The Select Board will hold a one-hour meeting in executive session next Tuesday to discuss the negotiation. With LeLacheur’s last day Feb. 25, the hope is to have him overlap with Maltez before stepping down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.