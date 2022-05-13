To the Reading Memorial High School community, Sam Lonks is a reliable, intelligent, and kind member of the class of 2022.
Sam is someone who can always be depended on by his classmates and friends. If they ever need help understanding a concept, completing an assignment, or catching up on missed class time, Sam will be there.
Sam is someone who truly cares about the people around him and pushes them to succeed.
When asked about a memory he will always keep with him after he graduates high school, Sam said that it would have to be the entire school year of Physics with Mr. Cabanas, a class he took as a Junior.
For his Senior year classes, Sam is taking Advanced Placement Calculus AB, Advanced Placement French, Advanced Placement European History, Advanced Placement Physics C, Advanced Placement Computer Science, Story Writing, and finally Film & Literature.
Throughout his four years at RMHS, Sam has consistently challenged himself by often taking the most difficult classes available to him. This trend has continued into his final year of high school.
Sam’s schedule for his last year of high school is chock full of some of the most rigorous and difficult classes offered at RMHS. These demanding and challenging classes, such as multiple Advanced Placement STEM classes have certainly kept him busy since September of last year. Studying AP French and AP European history at the same time is no easy feat.
For his English classes, Sam opted to take two, one-semester long classes, Story Writing and Film & Literature. The latter of these is unlike any other class at RMHS. Students are able to analyze films and their literary counterparts. The ability to take these non-standard English classes gave Sam and other RMHS Seniors more choice in studying areas that actually interested them.
One of Sam’s favorite classes he has taken at RMHS was Principles of Engineering with Mr. Buono. This class made a great impact on Sam and helped foster his desire to pursue a degree in the engineering field after he graduates from high school.
A teacher he would like to thank is Mr. Strout, who teaches Advanced Placement Computer Science.
Sam said that Mr. Strout is “A great computer science teacher.” He also noted that Mr. Strout’s class is, “The best part of my day.”
Outside of his schoolwork, Sam has spent time coaching the Coolidge Middle School Science Team.
Sam has spent some time working as well. He worked at Stop and Shop before getting a new job at Staples, where he is currently employed.
In his free time, Sam loves to hang out with friends. Some fun facts about Sam are that his favorite food is Mac and Cheese, his favorite dessert is basically anything with chocolate in it, and his favorite restaurant is Chipotle. Sam’s favorite movie is the 2009 Pixar animated classic, Up.
Now that the exhausting college admissions process is complete, Sam has decided that he will attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute this fall.
Because of his interest in the fields of Science, Engineering, and Math, Sam has decided to major in Civil Engineering.
He resides on Charles Street with his parents Melissa and Aaron, and his younger brother, Jeff (16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.