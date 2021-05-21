Max is a reliable friend and classmate to everyone and is always sporting a supportive smile in the halls and classrooms. His teachers and coaches would describe him as an outgoing and inclusive friend and classmate who always has something to add. Max will always remember the great friends he’s made over the years and the great memories he has.
For the past four years, Max has played a vital part on the Reading Memorial High School's football team. He’s loved his time playing on the time as he’s made some lifelong friends over the years and got to play in important games. Max shares that the most exciting moments from his time at RMHS have been playing football in the lights on Friday nights in the fall.
“I love RMHS sports and I believe that we have a lot of great programs at our school,” Max shares.
This year, Max is enrolled in many rigorous and interesting classes that not only push his intellect but also pertain to his interests. He’s taking Calc, Environmental Ecology, Environmental Issues, WWII, Honors World Issues, Journalism, and Film and Literature. One of Max’s biggest interests is History and he’s continuously done very well in the history classes he’s taken. His past notable course load has been WWII and Honors World History.
Next fall, Max plans on attending Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina. He is looking forward to majoring in business and expanding his knowledge and education at a high level. Max is excited for college and looks forward to the opportunities it will bring, as well as being so close to Myrtle Beach.
Something very important to Max is his impact on his community and how he can change it for the better. He has helped out many different times in Boston by giving meals to people in need. He has also volunteered with Special Olympics Bowling in Woburn for two years by being a friendly and useful helper.
Some of his favorites include the movie The Wolf of Wall Street and the main actor in the film, Leonardo DiCaprio. He could be seen eating at his favorite restaurant, Chipotle, with friends. His favorite quote that he models his life around is “The moment you give up, is the moment you let someone else win.” - Kobe Bryant.
In his free time, Max enjoys playing different sports such as football, basketball, baseball and hockey. He also likes spending quality time with friends and family. He also appreciates spending his free time by working out, lifting weights, cooking, and watching sports. In the past, he has worked at both Market Basket and Target and has enjoyed his time there.
Max would like to thank his guidance counselor, Mr. Kennedy, and his history teacher, Mr. Dent, for the encouragement over the years and perseverance to get him involved.
“I would like to thank all my teachers but specifically Mr. Kennedy for always helping me through my high school career and being a great guy. WWII with Mr. Dent has truly made me love learning this year and I find myself often doing extra research away from class about WWII very often,” Max shares.
And lastly, Max would like to thank his close family and friends for the unconditional love and support during high school and beyond.
Max resides in Reading with his mom Pamela, older sister Olivia (20), and twin sister, Ella (18).
