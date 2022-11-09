READING - The town’s citizenry heavily favored Democratic Party candidates running for various state offices in Tuesday’s state elections, when both incumbent State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) and US Congressman Seth Moulton (D-Salem) recaptured their legislative seats.
Though the race technically hadn’t been called as of presstime this morning, Lewis, whose Fifth Middlesex District includes Reading, held a considerable 15,000 ballot lead over challenger Edward Dombroski (see related story on A1).
Meanwhile, Moulton cruised to his fifth term on office by easily fending off a re-election challenge from Republican candidate Bob May. In Reading, the incumbent congressman similarly trounced the competition by a 6,868-to-3,947 vote.
"I am honored to have been reelected to represent the North Shore and Merrimack Valley in Congress. Thank you for your continued confidence in me. I will work harder than ever to decrease inflation, bolster national security, protect reproductive rights, and ensure that the interests of the 6th district are represented in Washington,” Moulton said after his victory was assured.
According to Reading Town Clerk Laura Gemme, nearly 22,000 residents - or about 60.3 percent of the community’s electorate - cast either early or election day ballots in the state elections.
Generally, Reading’s voters tended to favor the winners in yesterday’s elections, with the community resoundingly backing the candidacies of new Governor-Elect Maura Healey, Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell, and incumbent Secretary of Sate William Galvin.
However, that trend may not hold in terms of the townspeople’s feelings about the four referendum questions featured on the ballot, as Reading on Tuesday voted against passage of Question 1’s so-called millionaire’s tax.
As of presstime this morning, media organizations like the Associated Press had not yet declared a winner in regards to Question 1.
Based upon vote tallies provided at around 8 a.m., the “yes” side - with 1,068,541 supporters across the state - held a 75,447 ballot lead over those opposed to the Fair Share Amendment. In Reading, according to unofficial election results provided by the town clerk, voters in five of Reading’s eight voting precincts rejected Question 1. Overall, the “no” side won the Reading vote by a 6,306-to-5,524 margin.
Likewise, Reading’s voters also stood against passage of Question 3, which would allow individual businesses and liquor-store chains to double to 19 the number of liquor licenses they can hold. Opponents of Question 3 swept every voting precinct in town and ended the night with a 6,278-to-5,287 ballot victory. Characterizing the race too close to call as of presstime this morning, The Associated Press did show the “no” side carrying a 1,111,412-to-909,823 vote lead on liquor license question as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Reading’s voters did support passage of Question 4, which asked voters to indicate whether they support a state law that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. Those on the “yes” side carried most voting districts in Reading besides Precincts 3 and 8. Overall, Question 4 passed in Reading by a 6,190-to-5,589 vote margin. With 81 percent of all votes tallied as of 8 a.m. this morning, the Associated Press similarly had not yet called the Question 4 race by presstime, but statewide supporters did carry a comfortable 1,091,355 to 951,480 vote lead.
Though voters were torn over most ballot questions, Reading residents and citizens across the state overwhelmingly backed Question 2, which will regulate dental insurance companies by requiring them to spend at least 83 percent of all revenue from patient premiums on care.
Sweeping every voting district in Reading, Question 3 supporters finished the night with 8,293 votes to the “no” side’s 3,427. Though voting counts were still being tallied early this morning, the Associated Press declared Question 2 as certain-to-pass, as the “yes” side had amassed 1,447,870 votes to the “no” sides 585,120 ballots as of presstime.
Also winning re-election last night were local State Representatives Richard Haggerty (D-Woburn) and Bradley Jones (R-North Reading). Both of the incumbents ran unopposed.
Also hailing from the general region, Winchester’s Anthony Amore lost his bid to become the state’s new auditor to Democrat Diana DiZoglio. In Reading, DiZoglio captured 6,123 votes to Amore’s 4,832.
