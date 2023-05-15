Maya Perkins is a senior at Reading Memorial High School and is known for her bubbly personality, kind heart, and empathetic nature. Maya has been a student at Reading Memorial High School for the past four years, but before that, she attended Joshua Eaton Elementary School and Parker Middle School.
Maya’s most exciting moment in high school came during her senior year cheer season when her team won leagues against their biggest competitor. It was a moment of pride and accomplishment that Maya will always remember.
She says, “I had done cheer in the previous year but senior year was definitely my favorite. We all bonded and had an amazing season. Overall a great experience and definitely improved my high school experience.”
However, what Maya will remember the most about her high school experience is the people she met and how they helped her grow into the person she is today.
She adds, “I will also remember how the teachers impacted my academic life, they helped me figure out my interests and what I want to accomplish in the future. I’ll also remember the school’s spirit and how it made going to school events fun and exciting.”
Maya’s senior year courses are Honors journalism, honors story writing, financial algebra, field seminar, and child development. Maya has always been interested in writing, and she enjoys expressing herself through the written word.
She also has a keen interest in child development, which led her to take the child development course during her senior year. Ms. Fiorello was Maya’s child development teacher, and she made a significant impact on Maya’s development.
She states, “She was amazing at teaching us who to connect with the kids down at rise. This has really helped me in my internship at an elementary school.”
When Maya isn’t in class or doing homework, she likes to work and spend time with her friends and family. Maya is a hard worker and currently works part-time in her free time. She enjoys being busy and helping others whenever she can.
Maya is a member of the cheerleading team at Reading Memorial High School and is a flyer. Cheerleading has been a passion of Maya’s since middle school, and she has continued to pursue it throughout high school. Maya’s dedication and hard work have helped her team achieve great success.
Some quick fun facts about Maya are that her favorite food is pasta. Her favorite actor is Tom Holland. “Tangled” is her favorite movie. Ice cream is her favorite dessert and pandas are her favorite animal. Her favorite quote is “Focus on the step in front of you, not the whole staircase.”
In the future, Maya plans to attend Stonehill College, where she hopes to major in psychology. Maya’s field of interest is counseling, and she aspires to become a marriage and family counselor in the future. Maya’s kind nature and empathetic personality make her well-suited for a career in counseling, and she is excited about the prospect of helping others in this way.
Maya is a kind and caring individual who has made a positive impact on the Reading Memorial High School community. Her bubbly personality and empathetic nature have made her a friend to many, and her hard work and dedication have earned her the respect of her teachers and peers.
As Maya prepares to embark on the next chapter of her life, she leaves behind a legacy of kindness and determination that will inspire those who follow in her footsteps.
