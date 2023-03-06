READING - Decades ago Bill Russell, the legendary Boston Celtics champion and American sports icon, called Reading home during his professional basketball career. But rather than embrace Russell as part of the Reading community, Russell’s time in town was marked by racial abuse, including a particularly heinous incident in which Russell’s home as broken into and vandalized, with the burglars spray painting slurs on the walls and defecating in his bed.
How has Reading changed since the 1960s? Tonight the Coalition of Us and Reading Public Library will explore that question as part of a presentation about Russell’s life and legacy in Reading. The conversation will cover how the community has evolved, what it’s still struggling with and how we envision our shared future. Registration for the presentation is already closed, but those interested in learning more about Bill Russell are also encouraged to view his new documentary, “Bill Russell: Legend.”
---
Vaccine clinic
This Friday there will be a vaccine clinic held at the Coolidge Middle School, and residents age 3 and up will have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu. Both the Pfizer (3+) and Moderna (18+) vaccines will be available, as will bivalent boosters to provide better protection against the latest variants, and the flu shot will be available for those 3+ as well. The clinic will run on Friday, March 10 from 3-5 p.m. and those interested should preregister on the town’s website and bring their insurance cards for their appointment.
---
Winter parking ban now in effect
Reading’s annual winter parking ban is now in effect and for the remainder of the season no overnight parking will be allowed on any public way or municipal parking lot from 1 to 6 a.m. in order to help keep the roads clear in the event of snow.
Those who have a Reading Resident Parking Pass can park overnight at the train depot on the Lincoln Street side at the smaller southern lot. There is signage indicating the proper lot, and those who park there during a snow event must remove their vehicles at 6 a.m. so the plows can work unimpeded. The parking ban will remain in effect throughout the winter.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Reading Housing Authority, 5:30 p.m., 22 Frank Tanner Drive, Zoom.
Council on Aging, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, Berger Room, Zoom.
Cultural Council, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Coalition of Us — Bill Russell Presentation, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library, Community Room.
Tuesday:
Veterans Memorial Trust Fund Committee, 4 p.m., Town Hall, Lower Level Conference Room.
Volunteer Appointment Committee, 4 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Finance Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Historical Commission, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
