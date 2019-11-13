READING – Deputy Reading Police Chief David Clark was the guest speaker for the Veterans Day observance on the Reading Common.
He was introduced by Reading’s Veterans Service Officer Kevin Bohmiller who said the Army veteran was the son of two veterans.
Clark graduated from Reading High School and immediately joined the U.S. Army, serving from 1989 to 1992. He was deployed to Panama, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
His speech appears below.
“I would like to thank Kevin Bohmiller, our Veteran’s Service Agent for inviting me today and for putting this ceremony together. I want to thank my fellow veterans for their service to our great nation”
“I come from a long line of Veterans. Even as a child, I knew I would somehow serve my country. I always felt the desire and need to make a difference and be part of something greater. Joining the military was the best way for me to accomplish this. So, the summer prior to my senior year in high school, I joined the Army. I left for basic training a few weeks after I graduated.”
“To serve in the military, you must be willing to sacrifice: sacrifice time away from family, sacrifice sleep, sacrifice decent living conditions, (and those of you who have served can relate to this) sacrifice good food, and if called upon, sacrifice your life.”
“I was fortunate when I joined; I was not married and did not have children. I can only imagine how tough it is to leave your spouse and children for an extended period of time and let us not forget the sacrifices that they make.”
“My poor parents, on the other hand…. I swear I aged them 10+ years during my time in the service. Every time I learned I was getting deployed, I could not wait to call and tell them. I never understood why they were not as excited as I was. But at 19, I did not get it. Now older and wiser and a father, I can only say, Sorry Mom and Dad.“
“Today’s veterans face a different kind of war that spans two generations and most face multiple deployments to the same region, and an enemy like we have never seen before.”
“But today, brave men and women continue to serve our country and we all owe them our thanks.”
“As we speak today, two of our own Reading police officers are overseas protecting our nation. Let us take the time today to honor all of those who have served, those that continue to serve, and those that will serve in the future. I want to thank you for your time, your service and your sacrifice.“
“To those that have not served, I feel that we, as a nation of people who owe our rights and freedom to those that fought to protect us all, must do everything we can to welcome our Veterans home, thank them for their service and provide our hero’s with whatever they need to return to a normal life as possible.”
