This week’s Senior Profile showcases Ella Keddy, a motivated, energetic, and outgoing senior at Reading Memorial High School. Before entering RMHS, Ella attended Wood End Elementary School and Arthur W. Coolidge Middle School.
No matter where you are, Ella will always be sharing a smile and a caring hand to anyone in her community here in Reading.
She adds, “I would consider myself an active member in the RMHS community. I love to attend as many high school games as possible, as well as participate in any school events offered. When there is a spirit week at school, I always try my best to participate and stand out.”
Ella is taking a lot of advanced classes this year, which reflects on her enthusiasm for learning. She displays her academic achievements through the National Honor Society. Her courses for her senior year are AP Government, AP Environmental Science, AP Statistics, Honors Journalism, Honors Film and Literature, Honors French 5, and Introduction to Calculus. She shares that her past favorite course load had to be AP Language and Composition with Ms. Lombardo.
She explains, “That class taught me not only how to write and read better, but to be able to tell when I am trying to be influenced. I loved participating in debates and discussions, as well as writing pieces that portrayed my opinions effectively.”
Ella shared that her most exciting memory from her high school years was being able to travel to North Carolina with the Habitats for Humanities club.
She states, “We worked together to floor and side a house for an underprivileged family. I had a great time with my friends as well as was able to help the community. It was a once in a lifetime experience that I greatly enjoyed.”
For sports, Ella has been playing on the Girls Varsity Tennis and Girls Varsity Soccer teams for all four years of high school. This year she is the captain of the Girls Varsity Tennis team and has previously played as second singles.
When asked about what she will remember most about high school, Ella reflects on the relationships she has made throughout the years.
She explains, “Through a pandemic, and all four years of high school, and any other challenge that is thrown my way, they have always been there for me. In and out of school, my friends are the most important asset that high school has given me.”
For work experiences, Ella ran a small business from seventh grade up until her junior year. She accumulated over a thousand sales and attended multiple craft fairs and town events. Now, she has been working at Empower, located on Haven St., for the past year and a half.
In Ella's free time she enjoys reading, spending time with her friends, sewing, and listening to music.
Ella would like to share some thanks to some special people. She states, “I would like to thank my mom and dad for always being supportive of me in whatever I want to pursue. They always encourage me to try my hardest and do what makes me happy. They are always there for me and are always cheering me on.”
Throughout high school, Ella has always been an active member of the RMHS community. During Freshman year she joined the French Club and became Vice President during her senior year. She is also a long-lasting member of the Cradles to Crayons club since Freshman year as well. During her Sophomore year she joined Habitats for Humanities club and became the president during her Senior year.
Ella frequently volunteers in the community when she is given the opportunity. During her junior year, she taught a CCD class at Saint Agnes Parish once a week for the year. She taught second graders and helped prepare them for their communion. She also volunteered at the local ReStore shops, where furniture and household items were sold to raise money for building houses for underprivileged families. She also attended the North Carolina volunteer trip in which she spent a week helping to build a house for an underprivileged family.
Some quick fun facts about Ella is the her favorite food is mashed potatoes. Florence Pugh is her favorite actress. The movie, Lady Bird, is her favorite. Her favorite book is “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas. Ice cream is her favorite dessert. Her favorite animal is a butterfly. Finally, her favorite quote is, “If you are happy doing what you are doing, then nobody can tell you that you’re not successful.”
In the future she hopes to major in political science and attend law school after her undergraduate degree.
Ella resides on Carriage Lane with her two younger siblings, Emmy (15) and Evan (11) Keddy.
