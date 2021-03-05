READING - A new voice will join in the discussion of the Auburn Street water tower, Reading Town Clerk Laura Gemme.
Almost four hours into Tuesday’s Select Board meeting the agenda item proposed by Beacon Street residents Jackie McCarthy and Mark Delaney was discussed. After being unable to find contract agreements with cell carriers occupying the water tower on the town website, McCarthy and Delaney proposed a new public records policy.
As Town Clerk, Gemme is responsible for the recording of vital records including contracts. The board agreed that before deciding the future of a public records policy, they needed to understand how it all works now. That means a visit from Gemme, along with town Procurement Officer Allison Jenkins.
“I want to get input from the folks that would actually have to do it before we decided what the right time frame was,” said chair Mark Dockser. “I think we need Laura to weigh in on it.”
Anne Landry said that residents with interests beyond the water tower have contacted her with similar concerns.
“Certainly, I’ve heard from other residents wanting other information, particularly around meetings of different boards, committees and commissions. Recordings, minutes, etc., were easily available proactively on the website versus having to make a public records request. I think that if we could put the question to Laura as part of this, how burdensome is all of this in terms of proactively putting documents online.”
The plan is to invite Gemme to a future meeting to get a sense of what the current plan is before deciding if changes are needed.
“Laura is keenly interested in this topic, as you can imagine,” said LeLacheur.
Dockser also said this is an opportunity to discuss the town website.
“We also know that there are some specific requests that residents couldn’t find what they’re looking for, or it took a lot of work to get there,” said Dockser. “That’s what we want to streamline. That’s what we’re trying to fix. So, let’s see what those are and create that policy.”
After speaking during public comment, McCarthy listened to the board’s discussion of their proposal.
“The importance of public records access for transparency and public trust in government can't be overstated,” said McCarthy. “Our public records access policy proposal goes a long way toward achieving the goal of increasing communication with town government. In this time of "online everything," we're pleased the Select Board is taking steps to implement this policy.”
