READING - Town Hall veteran Matt Kraunelis will formally begin his stint as Reading’s next assistant town manager on Monday.
According to Town Manager Fidel Maltez, Kraunelis’ transition to Town Hall’s second-in-command will overlap with Assistant Town Manager Jean Delios’ final months on the job.
Kraunelis, who will continue to handle his day-to-day duties as Reading’s director of administrative services during the transition, will eventually take over both management roles under a major change to Town Hall’s organizational functions.
Ending a 40-year career in public service, Delios will officially retire on Feb. 1. Spending the past nine years as Reading’s assistant town manager, the former town planner was first hired in 2009.
“During this transition, Kraunelis will continue to lead Administrative Services and Delios will continue to lead Public Services. Upon Jean’s retirement, Kraunelis will lead a consolidated Administrative/Public Services Department,” Maltez explained yesterday in a prepared statement.
It’s unclear as to whether Reading’s new assistant town manager will receive a larger than expected salary bump in light of the additional job duties being shouldered.
According to budget documents, Delios was expected to earn $140,772 in FY’23, while the administrative services director’s salary is listed at $121,150.
Besides merging Reading’s adminstrative services and public services departments, Maltez has proposed breaking out Town Hall’s information technology offices into a separate division.
The town manager first outlined his proposed reforms to Town Hall’s organizational flow chart during a Select Board meeting last week, when Maltez officially declared Kraunelis as his top pick to succeed Delios. In order for town officials to make the chain-of-command changes permanent, Town Meeting will need to okay the rearrangement of Reading’s official organizational flow chart.
Presently, the administrative services director oversees Reading’s Select Board and Finance Committee office managers, the town’s legal and human resources departments, and the technology and operations departments. Town Clerk Laura Gemme’s office also technically falls under the administrative services division.
In her current role, Delios is responsible for most other public-facing or customer-service oriented Town Hall branches, including Reading’s community development, building, planning, elder services, recreation, and veterans departments.
With the technology department being branched out of the administrative services wing, Reading’s financial offices, facilities and public works departments, and public safety bureaus would all remain independent divisions whose managers report directly to the town manager.
Last week, Maltez did circulate to the Select Board an official job description for the assistant town manager’s position that included the oversight responsibilities for both the administrative services and public services division.
The elected officials had no objections to the town manager’s proposal, but Select Board Chair Mark Dockser did ask that the job description be amended to include a focus on community development and planning initiatives that are eventually brought before the public.
“With Jean’s involvement in community development sorts of activities, I didn’t see that in this job description. I think that’s pretty important,” said Dockser. “Certainly in a merger, if you look at [offices that fall under the assistant town manager’s jurisdiction], community development is the first one on the list.
Serving under all three of Reading’s town managers, Delios has worked for a variety of municipal governments over the past 34 years. Spending the final 13 years of her career in Reading, Delios previously spent seven years as Peabody’s community development and planning director and also worked in Everett, Lynn, Somerville, and Saugus.
A lawyer by trade, Kraunelis came to Reading in May of 2015. Besides heading up Reading’s administrative services division, the Suffolk University Law School alumnus has also taken on the town’s ombudsman role.
More recently, the new assistant town manager helped negotiate Reading’s cable television license agreements and managed the town’s website redesign project. He also served as the community’s liaison officer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to coming to Reading, Kraunelis worked as deputy chief of staff at the state’s Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, as chief of staff to the mayor of City of Methuen, and as assistant general counsel for the Mass. Department of Mental Health.
The father-of-two, who lives in Methuen, was previously served three terms on his hometown’s City Council. He is also an active member of his community having recently served as a member of the Methuen Cultural Council, the Mayor's Advisory Committee on Open Space & Recreation, the Grey Court Poets, Methuen Arts, as well as other local organizations.
