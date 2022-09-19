By AL SYLVIA
READING – The School Committee last Thursday night unanimously approved the wording for the new Killam School building article to be submitted to Town Meeting and also the informative backup material for the Town Meeting voters.
The $2.2 million article to approve the feasibility study and design of the building plus the hiring of a project manager and building designer was quickly approved 5-0 (member Tom Wise out of town). However, the backup wording eventually was approved after member Ellen Gaffen insisted on wording added to the document listing the benefits of the project to the school system as a whole, primarily freeing up space in the other schools with the shift of RISE preschool classes to the new facility and the elimination of modular classrooms at the elementary schools.
At one point Gaffen said she would vote against the wording of the narrative for Town Meeting if the additional information on the space needs benefits was not included. She said that language was equally important as correcting the numerous shortcomings of the current Killam School. She added she wasn’t sure she wanted to do the building unless the space needs were addressed and claimed the original study by the consultant focused on Killam because that project location could satisfy space needs throughout the district.
Eventually her concerns over the wording were agreed to by the rest of the members and the wording for the backup material for Town Meeting also passed 5-0.
All this occurred after School Supt. Tom Milaschewski had informed them State Senator Jason Lewis had reported the percent of the project to be funded by the Mass. School Building Authority (MSBA), expected to be in the mid 40% range, could be lower by as much as 50% due to Inflation and other factors. He reportedly said the legislature is looking into providing additional funds to the MSBA to increase the pool of funding available.
The School Committee has not announced any cost numbers for the project and is instead waiting to see the results of the feasibility study and size and design of the project.
Chairman Shawn Brandt said when we find out the reimbursement and the costs it was possible the Killam building would not be a lot bigger than the current school. He felt it was possible the town would not address all of these issues (based on cost).
Committee member Carla Nazzaro added this would be figured out once the funding amount from MSBA was revealed and what portions of the project they would fund.
Town Meeting is scheduled for November 14, and the Finance Committee has scheduled a Financial Forum on September 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.