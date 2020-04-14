READING - After being closed for three weeks, Reading Schools resumed curriculum learning with a staggered start this week, the week of April 6th.
The School administration presented a lengthy wide ranging presentation to the School Committee at their virtual meeting April 6th. Among the topics included were: continuity of education, why the three week lapse, connecting with students, special education accommodations, school cleaning, meal distributions, computer system support, communication, and refuting criticism of the three week delay.
Here’s what kids (and parents) need to know:
• There will be no summer courses available to make up the lost time
• New material will not be offered. It will be carried over to next year.
• At the high school, students will follow the half-day remote learning abbreviated block schedule Monday through Thursday, with faculty office hours on Friday.
• Middle school students will also have a half-day remote learning schedule Monday through Thursday, with faculty office hours on Friday.
• K-5 students will learn remotely on a flexible schedule based upon what the child can absorb over the half-day, which is not mandated. Friday will be teacher office hours.
• High school and middle school grades for the 3rd and 4th quarter will be “Pass” or “Pass Incomplete”. There will be no effect on the students’ GPA.
• Elementary grading for third marking period is yet to be determined, but it will be a different model.
There will be no admittance to school buildings until the schools reopen for classes. If students have property in their lockers or classroom, and the schools do not reopen, some accommodation will be announced.
School Superintendent Dr. John Doherty opened the presentation with an overview asserting things moved very quickly in relation to the COVID 19 virus since the School Committee last met February 13.
He reported they were considering the April 6 date to be “the second first-day of school this year.” He went on to thank everyone in the school administration, teachers and staff, as well as the Town of Reading Emergency Incident Management Command under the leadership of Fire Chief Greg Burns for the response to the pandemic.
Assistant Superintendent Christine Kelley and Curriculum Coordinators Heather Leonard and Allison Straker met over the three week period to establish the continuing education plan for the district. Kelley said they considered the first three weeks the connectivity and support phase.
From April 6 until the closure ends, school programming will focus on support and continuity of learning. She said they can’t replicate the school day and, “will focus on practice and maintaining what they have learned, not new material”.
According to Kelley, they will “focus on equity as a core value” with health, food, emotional support and technology, adding, “not every child in the district is in that place (to be able to accept) for new material”.
She said there are families with two working parents or parents working from home, or families without computers (or computer skills). Kelley reported that next year’s curriculum guides will be reworked to add in the mastery standards not covered this year. If the closure goes past May 4, Kelley said “their continuity plan is solid”.
School Chief Financial Officer Gail Dowd was praised by Doherty for extending her stay at her post after announcing she would be leaving. Dowd gave recognition to new Food Service Director Danielle Collins for organizing the free meal plan with grab-and-go food for a week for needy students. Now, 25 student families are in the program with more expected.
Dowd also announced 50 computers had been distributed to families and another 25 were ready to go this week. A technology help line has been set up to aid families and staff for the learning at home effort.
Kelley reported the high school learning-at-home plan went out the end of last week, the middle school plan went out April 6, and the elementary plan was expected to go out this week as they were in the process of setting up Google classrooms.
Head of facilities and maintenance Joe Huggins told the School Committee the elementary schools had been cleaned, disinfected and sanitized by March 27. He said the high school was 99% done, and the cleaning of the middle schools were in progress. There will be no admittance to any schools.
Doherty closed by thanking the Reading families for their patience, saying the situation is not easy for anyone.
In response to email criticism regarding the lack of home learning, he asserted that the few districts that were operating on ine teaching of courses (before April 6) had the infrastructure all set up to do it. He added “we’re catching up” following the override after five years of lean budgets.
