READING – For Coleen O’Brien, it was much like a trip to the grocery store. As the Reading Municipal Light Department’s General Manager, she was shopping for renewable energy for the four towns RMLD serves. She had her list, and biomass was on it, right there in RMLD Policy 30.
On this shopping trip last February, she came home with a 20-year commitment to buy power from a wood-burning biomass facility in Springfield. What seemed like a good idea to O’Brien at the time, has gone south fast.
Since entering into the agreement with the Palmer plant, and especially in recent months, the plant and RMLD’s connection to it has been a growing source of controversy. Protest over the proposed plant goes back years, most of it focused on the air pollution it would bring to an area already dealing with asthma brought on by poor air quality.
The purchase wasn’t the only problem. The process was as well because the RMLD Board of Commissioners and the Citizen Advisory Board (CAB) were left out of the decision to buy power from the Palmer plant.
When the Board of Commissioners was informed of the commitment in October, protest followed. That protest has grown recently after the Department of Energy Resources proposed amendments in December that relaxed state regulations. Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, Attorney General Maura Healey, State Senator Jason Lewis, and the Reading Select Board all have expressed opposition to the plant and asked for a public hearing on the DOER amendments. RMLD is taking heat for supporting the plant by purchasing 25 percent of its energy over a 20-year span.
Wednesday night the Climate Advisory Committee re-stated their opposition to RMLD’s use of power from the Palmer plant. The committee voted to bring their objections to the Reading Select Board at a future meeting.
O’Brien defended her decision Wednesday but pledged to do whatever the Board of Commissioners and the Citizen Advisory Board tells her to do. That means potential changes to RMLD’s energy shopping list, better known as Policy 30.
“I was instructed to keep buying renewable,” said O’Brien. “We were instructed to buy renewable, meet the goals, make sure it meets the renewable criteria. At that time, Palmer met that criteria. That’s why it’s so important going forward that Policy 30 provides us instruction about what they would want the portfolio to look like. What do they want us to buy?”
When it comes to tweaking Policy 30, she’s open for any discussion.
“Absolutely. I feel like I’m getting tremendous instruction and direction from my boards on this issue and they take it quite seriously,” said O’Brien. “They’ve assigned me to draft a new policy. They want to understand what the policy is going to be going forward. They want to have input on the new policy of how we’re going to buy power in the future. If the existing policy says renewable and the new policy says only buy this kind of renewable, or we want you meet these goals, they’re working on that policy right now. Now, if biomass is not going to be in that policy, what do we want to do with what’s in our portfolio. How do we want to change our existing portfolio? We’re working on all those things.
“The Palmer thing is certainly an issue we’re addressing. But Palmer is part of a much bigger picture of why we’ve been focusing on the policy going forward. You kind of have to answer that question before you can just say, do this over here. We’re doing analysis and everything in parallel but I would suggest that people take a look at the training we’ve been running in order to make sure that the boards are educated on something that’s super complex so that they’re in a position to understand it.”
Policy 30 has been under review for some time, even before the February commitment to Palmer. O’Brien’s disagreed with a recent Chronicle story that said little has happened since the fall.
“We’ve been working around the clock with the analysis and everything that’s been requested of us to take another look. Because people like … that was bad. Well, we’re changing the goalposts halfway through the game.
“It is really complicated. It’s not something that will not be solved in one meeting. That’s why it’s been taking a while. Certainly, including all of the CAB and all of the board have been working on this diligently for a long time, since last fall. We do a lot of great green renewable rebate projects and we help all the towns. I’m really proud of the portfolio we’ve put together. We’re ahead of most other systems. It’s unfortunate with Palmer but if you look at the bigger picture, aside from that, we’ve done a great job.”
Regarding Palmer, can RMLD walk away from February agreement?
“No, you wouldn’t be able to just back out of it but you could assign it or sell it,” said O’Brien. “Power is traded like a commodity. You would have to look to taking your power commitment and having someone else pick it up.
“If the board decides that they do not want it in the portfolio then I am solutions driven to make that happen. I’m just in the middle of pursuing that direction as a presentation to my board. No one has made a vote from the CAB or the board to say take this out of the portfolio. I’ve been asked to investigate it and present options and solutions to doing that.”
The next board meeting is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 18. One piece of the policy puzzle going forward was customer responses on a survey that ended Jan. 15. The results are expected at that meeting.
“It speaks to everyone in all four towns,” said O’Brien referring to Reading, North Reading, Lynnfield and Wilmington. “We’re hoping to present that in February. It does speak to cost, reliability, green, how much money do you want to spend extra in order to be the greenest. I’m trying to balance everything in our mission statement which is excellent customer service, excellent reliability, power supply risk management, and clean renewables that match our policy.”
O’Brien is frustrated that RMLD’s long history of commitment to green and renewable energy is being overshadowed by the purchase of power from the Palmer plant.
“Our reliability went from so-so to we’re getting some of the best awards in the state,” she said. “I can tell you based on renewables and our goals, we’re 25 percent above where we’re supposed to be in 2025.”
Some of the discussion with O’Brien is simple and straightforward, some not so much.
“We had Commissioner Woodcock from the DOER there and we had independent Bob Grace consultant who was part of the original design of the RPS taking us through the different business models between MLPs and IOUs,” said O’Brien of the most recent Board of Commissioners meeting.
The take-away from her sentence shouldn’t be a popsicle headache but rather that the entire issue is far more complicated than just a dirty power plant. You don’t have to know the acronyms to get that point.
“I think that what happens is that some people like to light people’s hair on fire to get things going when it’s already moving, it’s already moving in that direction,” said O’Brien. “I want to give my boards that recognition that they are absolutely working on this. It just doesn’t go as fast as someone calling and saying, ‘hey can you reconsider that.’ It’s not that. It’s a much bigger policy strategy for the future. What does everyone want for the entire future? Not just one little plant. We can address the one little plant. It’s a big picture. Where do we want to be? What do people want to pay? How green do you want to be?”
With the Palmer plant the tip of the iceberg, it will continue to attract the most attention until RMLD washes its hands of it and changes Policy 30.
“I guess that’s the way of the world,” said O’Brien. “You can do a million things right and you do one thing that’s political and it grows legs. It’s the way the world works in order to make change. It discourages staff, more so than me. They work so hard.”
