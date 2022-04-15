Johnston Littlefield is an intelligent, dedicated, and kind member of the RMHS community. Johnston is someone who can always be relied on
for numerous different things. Around the hallways and classrooms of RMHS, he is known as someone who is a good friend to anyone.
While looking back on everything he has done the past four years at RMHS, Johnston remarked that his favorite memory came during the last track meet of the 2021-22 winter season. In a close meet against Lexington, the top team in the Middlesex League, the Reading track team found themselves trailing the Lexington Minutemen. The final race of the day was the 4x400 relay, the winner would decide the meet.
Johnston said, “We won it in come-from-behind fashion and the energy on the field that day was incredible.”
However if there was only one thing Johnston could take with him after he graduates from high school it would be the relationships he forged along the way.
He said, “I’ll remember the friends I made along the way and all the good times we had, whether that be in or outside of school.”
Some of Johnston’s past favorite teachers are Ms. Fedele, who teaches History and Psychology and Ms. Lynch-Disorbo because according to Johnston, they both “inspired me to become a better person.”
For his final year of high school, Johnston is taking an interesting mix of different classes. As a Senior, there are many more class options available for Johnston to take. He has taken full advantage of this opportunity and has filled his schedule with WWII Pacific Theater, Film and Literature, Horror Literature, AP Spanish, AP Calculus AB, H Environmental Science, and finally H Psychology. One of these classes, Film and Literature is known and adored by many students. This senior-only English class has students analyze films like The Shawshank Redemption and their literary counterparts.
In the past, some of Johnston’s favorite classes have been Honors History 10, Honors British Literature, and Marketing. Johnston has made the Honor Roll each year of high school. He is also a member of the National Honor Society at RMHS. This group of Juniors and Seniors is made up of students who have good character, community service hours, leadership positions, and high GPAs.
Outside of his schoolwork, Johnston is involved with the RMHS Track & Field team, where he throws shot put.
He has invested time in giving back to his community at the Reading Food Pantry. Here, Johnston helped sort food donations based on their expiration date and organize them on shelves so they were ready for those who needed it.
The food pantry is also where he completed a lot of his community service hours for his admission to the National Honor Society. Over the summer months, Johnston works at the Aloha Foundation in Vermont. This program runs multiple summer camps for kids of all ages. Johnston has worked there in the past and plans to continue working there this summer.
Johnston’s favorite food is pizza and his favorite restaurant is Chili’s. His favorite musical artist is The Weeknd and his favorite movie is The Shawshank Redemption. His favorite sports team is the Boston Celtics. Johnston’s favorite quote is “Be legendary.” - Kobe Bryant. In his free time, Johnston loves playing basketball, listening to music, watching sports, and hanging out with friends.
There are a few different people that Johnston would like to extend a word of thanks to.
He said, “I want to thank my friends and family for helping me become the person that I am today and for being there when I need them, as well as my teachers and coaches for teaching me important values and inspiring me to improve myself.”
For his future plans, Johnston is currently unsure of what he wants to study and where, but knows it will be something in the Liberal Arts at either UVM, UNH, UMass, or Union College.
Johnston lives on Audubon Road with his parents, Chris and Sarah, and his younger brother, Hayes (15).
