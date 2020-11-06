READING – Town leaders spent much of Tuesday pleading with the young people of Reading to be smart this Halloween. It started with Reading Memorial High School principal Kate Boynton in the morning and continued later at the Select Board meeting.
But are students listening? More importantly, are their parents listening?
Just days after a house party in Marblehead that was filled with high school students ignoring Covid-19 rules, Reading officials became aware of plans for a large party in town over Halloween weekend. Boynton responded with an emailed plea to parents Tuesday morning.
“Administration recently became aware that a large Halloween party is being planned by RMHS students for this weekend. We ask for your assistance in preventing large social gatherings and parties from taking place. These types of gatherings have taken place in surrounding towns and have resulted in schools being forced back into remote learning. In addition, they have the strong potential to be a super spreader event, increase the number of Covid-19 cases and put vulnerable populations at risk.”
Hours later at the Select Board meeting, Town Manager Bob LeLacheur made his own plea to Reading students.
“It was back in the age of dinosaurs but I was young once. I understand how kids look at this stuff. I never lectured my kids on topics like this. I just set a good example. If going to a Halloween party is a rebellious activity and would put the school back in some way on a schedule you’d like, and that’s all there was, I’d say knock yourself out. Go do it. It’s much more than that. For one thing, you don’t know who you’ll infect. It could be your parents, it could be your grandparents, it could be a very fragile population. And you may never know. But even worse, you may one day know and you will never, ever get over that if it’s your fault.
“You want to be really careful about how you behave. When my parents were young, they both quit smoking at different ages because of the surgeon general’s report. Neither one of them ever lectured me not to smoke. They said smoking will hurt you, do what you want. This is not like smoking. Covid-19 may or may not hurt you, but it surely could hurt others. But to me the scariest part of all, is that like smoking, it was acceptable. The health risks weren’t understood right away. We don’t know what 10 years from now is going to look like. I couldn’t live with myself if the 20-year-olds of today in 10 years are all in the hospital and can’t live a normal life or they die without saying something.
“Kids have got to smarten up. There are much better ways to rebel than going to a Halloween party, trust me. I’m sure you can be very creative with that.”
LeLacheur’s statement followed comments from an equally frustrated Kerry Dunnell, vice-chair of the Board of Health.
“I’m here to say very firmly, that people really need to be smart about this. I am increasingly concerned about reports that I am hearing, from multiple sources, of different age groups of play-dates being held indoors with no masks, of sleep overs with groups of children with no masking, of gatherings of children at different areas around town and no concern for it.
“I’ve heard reports about high school activities and coupling this with what came up in the governor’s press conference today about some of the reasons for the pause in hockey. The reason for the pause in hockey is that people were refusing to cooperate with contact tracers. They were refusing to provide rosters of players. This isn’t every youth hockey team in Massachusetts. But it was enough that it prompted a full pause for the entire state. People were telling athletes that they could quarantine for one team but play for all their other teams. People are just being really cavalier and thoughtless about this. It’s deeply concerning.”
Dunnell concluded with a simple plea.
“I want people to please, be smart. Be cautious during Halloween. This is not something to play with.”
There other items on the agenda during the four-plus hour meeting.
By a vote of 5-0, the Select Board approved a liquor license change that was needed for Bunratty’s plan to expand into the space formerly occupied by D’Amici’s bakery. The move will add seating for 84 guests between a dining room and function room. Total construction costs are estimated at $50,000. Owner Eilish Havey joined the meeting via Zoom and said despite the challenges of Covid-19, the opportunity to expand was worth any risk.
“I give you a lot of credit for taking this on during this time,” said board member Carlo Bacci to Havey.
The board also voted 5-0 to approve an easement at the current driveway into the Reading Animal Clinic on Main Street. The clinic is expanding and needed the board’s support before continuing the project.
LeLacheur and Town Engineer gave the board an update on the gas leak survey project. Phase 1 of the project has already been done and an initial survey of leaks is complete. The upcoming Phase 2 involves looking at every location where leaks were found and then generate a leak report. National Grid has identified approximately 120 gas leaks in town and consultant Bob Ackley has found another 69 leaks. The South Main Street area is expected to be retested following completion of the road work.
The board approved nine Town Manager goals for FY21. During the discussion the board asked LeLacheur to look into the possibility of moving quicker on some capital projects, such as the new stadium turf field. Members mentioned the low interest rates now and strong financial position the town is in. The board also completed the Town Manager review. They gave LeLacheur strong marks for his work leading the town thru Covid-19 but weak marks for communication, pointing to the Venetian Moon tent as one example where communication was an issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.