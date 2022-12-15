FUTURE SENIOR CENTER SITE? The Select Board this week considered whether the time has come to more seriously consider alternative locations for a new senior center. A town-owned parcel on Symonds Way by the Burbank Ice Arena (pictured above) is one property that could be redeveloped. Earlier this fall, Town Manager Fidel Maltez suggested the Symonds Way site - which is littered with construction debris - may cost as much as $40 million to redevelop.