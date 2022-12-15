READING - The Select Board’s decision earlier this week to seek pricing for the Rite Aid building off of Haven Street could mark a strategic shift in thinking in regards to the proposed senior/community center project.
As reported in yesterday’s edition of The Reading Chronicle, Town Manager Fidel Maltez has been directed to issue a new round of request-for-proposals (RFPs) to see if the owners of the approximate 8,000 square foot pharmacy building will consider selling the downtown parcel to the municipality. Notably, the solicitation is also inviting other landowners across the town to submit proposals, should they believe their sites are appropriate for a new senior center or any other “municipal use”.
From the outset of this week’s senior center discussion, Select Board Chair Mark Dockser made it clear that other parcels of land - whether publicly or privately owned - should be considered more seriously as the town plods ahead with the planning phase of the project.
“Originally, we wanted to do a feasibility study and look at multiple locations. Maybe we want to go back to that and expand our scope,” said Dockser, who listed town-owned land at Symonds Way and Oakland Road as two alternative options.
Up until somewhat recently, town officials have had an almost singular focus on purchasing the old Walgreen’s building off of Harnden Street for a new senior center.
Originally proposing to lease the building to the town at a starting rent of $18,000 a month, the Harnden Street landlords have since indicated they will sell the 14,325 square foot building for $7 million. That offer, which has since late August been the subject of numerous Select Board talks behind closed doors in executive session, is based upon a $5 million payment from the Town of Reading and a $2 million seller’s credit. BH Waltham II, the legal entity the owns the approximate quarter-acre site, reportedly bought the property back in March of 2019 for $6 million.
The Select Board earlier this fall was so serious about exploring that option that Town Manager Fidel Maltez crafted a warrant article for fall Town Meeting that would have asked citizens to appropriate the needed funds for the real-estate transaction. Per the information known at that time, after putting up $5 million for the building, the townspeople would also eventually be asked to appropriate an additional $7.3 million to renovate the pharmacy into a new senior/community center.
As negotiations with the Walgreen’s owners dragged out, Maltez and the Select Board - worried that details about the rest of the project and how to fund it were still too vague - agreed in late October to shelve the Special Town Meeting article.
In the weeks since, various citizens and town officials - including members of Reading’s Council on Aging - have challenged whether the Walgreens site is really the best location for a new senior center.
During this week’s meeting in Town Hall, Select Board member Carlo Bacci led the push to consider the Rite Aid building, as he feels local officials need to consider a series of cheaper alternatives for the senior center project.
“I think it’s something worth exploring, because a month or so ago, it wasn’t for sale. Now it is and the price has come down,” said Bacci. “[The new senior center endeavor] is going to come down to what the residents and Town Meeting are willing to spend.”
Select Board member Jackie McCarthy, who also wanted to explore the Rite Aid building as an alternative, later urged her colleagues and Maltez to put together a listing of any and all alternative properties for the project.
Dockser, though making it clear the Walgreens option was being abandoned, agreed it made sense to revisit some of the alternative options that have been considered to date.
“We’ve been talking about short-circuiting [our previous agreed upon study] process with one particular property. That’s what we were talking about with 17 Harnden Street. Now, we’re saying, ‘Hey, maybe we want to look at some other [locations] too,’” he remarked.
