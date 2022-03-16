SAVING LOCAL HISTORY - Reading Historical Commission (RHC) members presented their annual Preservation Award to the Schoolhouse Condo Trustees at the Reading Public Library. Pictured are Jonathan Barnes, Virginia Adams and Pino D'Orazio of the Historical Commission, Janice Jones, a Schoolhouse Condo trustee, Sharlene Reynolds Santo of the Historical Commission, Robert Smith, Condo Trustee and Amelia Devin Freeman of the RHC.