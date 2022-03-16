READING - When the largest blaze in town history tore through the Old Reading Schoolhouse Condo complex off of Sanborn Street in summer of 2017, many presumed fire-ravaged building would be lost to history.
But against all odds, the trustees and displaced condo owners -all of whom lost their homes due to the 7-alarm fire - fought to preserve the now 116-year-old structure that had long ago been the home of Reading High School pupils.
Last week, nearly five-years after those condo owners walked back into a fully-restored Reading Center complex, grateful members of Reading’s Historical Commission bestowed a special preservation award to the trustees of the 40-unit condominium building.
“The award recognizes individuals or groups making significant contributions to the historic preservation in the Town of Reading. The renovation of the building at 52 Sanborn Street to condominiums in 1991 preserved much of the historic structure’s distinguishing features,” the Historical Commission said of the old high school property.
“After the fire in 2017, reconstruction of the top floors and roof were made with the same sensitivity to the building’s historical characteristics,” added board members, who bestowed a certificate of merit and a bronze plaque to the condo owners during a gathering in the Reading Public Library last week.
The trustees mission to restore the traditional brick-facade schoolhouse back to its former glory was hardly easy, especially since the 60 residents who lived in the building at the time of the 2017 fire were all displaced during the 2.5-year repair and renovation process.
According to officials from Landmark Associates, the firm hired oversee the extensive repairs the building, in the wake of the blaze, the roof and part of the fourth-story of the high school had collapsed into the third floor.
The 100-or-so odd firefighters who responded to the scene had also pumped an estimated 1.5 million gallons into the building during the hours-long effort to dousing the flames, which so severe, assistance from from 16 communities, including Boston and Cambridge fire department personnel, was dispatched to the town.
“[T]hat amount of water also came at a steep cost: the water damage, in combination with significant smoke damage, resulted in damage to every condo unit in the building, including extensive mold damage,” reads a Landmark Associate narrative of the Sunburn Street building’s condition.
“Further complicating matters, workers and contractors could not enter the structure until insurance adjusters and inspectors had released the building for remediation–a process that lasted for six months, leaving the building’s interior exposed to the elements, and adding exponentially to the damage,” the general contractor further explained.
Besides having to restabilize the complex by adding in new support beams and rebuilding the roof, every housing unit was stripped down to its studs to repair water damage and prevent further mold growth. Because the project also entailed the restoration of a century-plus old building, the condo owners also had to pay the cost of installing a sprinkler system and bringing the old school house’s electrical wiring and plumbing up to code.
The old high school building was vacated by local students back in 1954, when the town moved the community’s teens to the current RMHS site. However, the building was still used by North Reading high schoolers until 1958.
After the educational use was abandoned, the town converted the schoolhouse into a community center that was closed in 1988.
