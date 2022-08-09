READING - The town currently bears the unfortunate distinction of carrying some of the higher COVID-19 outbreak metrics in the region, based upon the latest state data.
According to a report released last Thursday by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), though Reading’s weekly case numbers have been fluctuating up and down for weeks now, the town’s case incidence rate and positivity indicators have come in consistently above those of neighboring communities.
Per last week’s DPH release, which covers pandemic trends observed between July 17 and July 30, Reading’s present 14-day average daily incidence rate climbed from a 20.4 on July 28 to a 22.4. Meanwhile, the town’s case positivity rate similarly rose from 10.23 to 10.75 percent. Reading’s positivity rates have now been stuck in the double digits for three consecutive weeks.
Over the latest two-week reporting period, a total of 79 Reading residents reported contracting COVID-19, according to DPH.
With Reading’s outbreak dynamics tracking closely to those of neighboring Stoneham, both towns have consistently featured some of the higher case incidence and positivity rates in the region this summer.
Woburn’s case incidence rates now stand at 20.6, while Wilmington and Winchester both share identical rates of 17.7. Wakefield’s incidence rate is 20.6, while Melrose’s indicator sits at 16.5.
Reading’s 10.75 percent positivity rate is also one of the highest in the area with Stoneham featuring a higher rate of around 11 percent. Woburn’s an Wilmington’s positivity rate stands at around 9.17 percent, while Tewksbury’s indicator is at 8.97 percent.
Though Reading is experiencing elevated outbreak signs, the community is still fairing much better than it was earlier this spring, when an unexpected uptick in regional COVID-19 case numbers was reported across the state.
For example, as of May 14, the town’s case incidence rate stood at 57, while its positivity rate peaked at the same time at 13.09 percent.
Since the pandemic began, the highest incidence rate ever in Stoneham was recorded on Jan. 15 of this year, when the metric was calculated at 220.4. A record high 19.14 percent positivity rate was also reported within the town at the outset of this year.
According to DPH officials, since the pandemic first crossed into Reading in the spring of 2020, at least 6,011 residents have contracted the viral illness.
