READING – Was it the convincing PowerPoint presentation from Assistant Town Manager Jean Delios that led to $900,000 in ARPA funds going to Reading seniors? Or was it the tick, tock, tick, tock comments made by Rosemarie Debenedetto, a Reading resident since 1977.
Whatever the reason, the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee (RAAC) voted 6-0-1 Tuesday in favor of recommending the town spend $900,000 of its ARPA money for Elder Services. The recommendation now goes to the Select Board, which has already approved the spending of $2,650,000 in ARPA funds. If the Elder Services ask is approved, it leaves $3.7 million remaining in ARPA funds for the many town groups asking for help.
“We’re getting older. Everyone’s getting older. I have friends who are in their 80s,” said Debenedetto, using the clock sounds during public comment to make her point. “When you’re talking about a senior center and this study, and that study, and another study, you’re talking five, seven years ahead. And people are going to die. The people who were there today and would like to see a new senior center aren’t going to alive for it. They’re not.”
To bridge the gap between today and the day when a new Senior/Community center is built, Delios proposed a bridge of services to help a senior population hurt by the health pandemic.
“What the seniors want is change now,” said Town Manager Fidel Maltez. “What we keep hearing is that seniors want to see something now.”
The Elder Services request was one of five made before RAAC. Others included Reading first responders, the members of the AFSCME Local 1703, the Reading Historical Commission, and a Conservation/Town project involving the Maillet Land.
First up was Delios. At the May 11 RAAC meeting, she asked for $900,000 in ARPA money to fund various Elder Service needs. But the committee wanted more details and Delios was back Tuesday with those details.
It started with a $300,000 request for a feasibility study for a new Senior/Community Center. Half of that total was to look at baseline services in the study including existing conditions, alternative site identification, cost estimates, and public meetings. The remaining $150,000 was for other items such as parking and traffic, hazardous materials, and a historical analysis. The Pleasant Street Center is on the National Register of Historic Places, making any modification of it more complicated.
The remainder of her ask was for $250,000 for programing space, $150,000 for senior bus trips, $75,000 for wellness programs, $25,000 for virtual programing, $50,000 for a volunteer coordinator, and $50,000 for accessibility improvements. In each case Delios provided additional details beyond the cost. For example, would anyone be interested in a wellness program that included Tai Chi on the Town Common?
There were other ideas, including a food truck proposed by Chris Haley that would serve seniors and be owned by the town.
Delios called the plans “a bridge to the future.” The additional programming not only would provide a bridge until a new center could be built but it would also provide data to the town on just what the growing senior population really wants.
While the support for seniors was there, as it was for children in the school’s $2 million request, there was hesitation from RAAC members. The town is surveying residents about where it should spend the ARPA funds and more than 500 residents have already filled out the survey. But with the survey still open, members questioned making spending commitments without the results.
“I have no problem with $900k but I’m also aware our charge was to survey and find out what the town really cares about,” said RAAC member Andrew Grimes, who initially suggested funding $300,000 to pay for one year of additional senior services.
“I don’t feel like I can spend the whole $900,000 until we have the survey results,” said Geoff Coram, who abstained in the final vote because of the survey as well as not wanting to vote against the proposal.
Detective Richard Abate was up next, following up his first appearance before RAAC on April 12. He spoke on behalf of first responders, including firefighters, police, and dispatchers. He asked for 10 percent of the town’s initial $7.5 million in ARPA funds be given to first responders. That meant roughly $7,281 for 103 town employees.
Abate read a letter from Police Chief David Clark and Fire Chief Greg Burns in support of giving the money to public safety staff.
“As emergency workers, we entered this profession to serve out community. We proudly serve Reading but need the Select Board and the ARPA Committee to understand this was not business as usual. The pandemic added an additional layer of uncertainty, challenging work conditions, and a disproportionate burden was placed on our staff and their families.”
Following Abate, Michael Fiorentino made a similar plea for members of AFSCME local 1703 for hazard/premium pay for municipal workers. He didn’t have any specific request but said he would provide one at a later date.
Samantha Couture of the Reading Historical Commission requested $13,500 for three commission needs. The first was to digitize 20 original photographs and maps of Reading history. Many are hanging in Town Hall but exposure to light and poor framing has led to deterioration. The commission needs $7,500 to digitize them and replace the originals in Town Hall with high-quality reproductions.
Her second request was for $5,000 to hire a temporary archivist to sort, catalog, and store documents, books, and photos of Reading history. And her third request was for $1,000 to upgrade their current collection management database.
The final request came from the town and the Conservation Commission was $100,000 to complete the design phase of the Maillet Sommes Morgan Conservation lands. The area in question is across from Austin Prep. It’s an area where flooding is an issue and will only get worse in the years ahead. The town is going ahead with a project to reduce flooding and leave behind a beautiful park and has requested an earmark of $1.5 million from the federal government along with a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) grant of $2.25 million.
The RAAC will meet again June 15. It expects to hear the results from the survey that night along with another presentation on the Birch Meadow project.
