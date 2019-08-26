READING - The Reading Fall Street Faire 5k Race will take place at Washington Park, 100 Washington Street, at 8:30 am on Sunday, September 8, 2019. The race takes place before the 11th annual Reading Fall Street Faire festivities, which begin at noon.
Lori Haverty of Tread on Linden Street, Tread on the Mill on High Street and, her newest location, Tread on East in Winchester, is once again coordinating the race sponsored by Salem Five.
“I am happy to be planning a family race at the Street Faire and happy to welcome Salem Five as the road race gold sponsor. We are looking forward to families running together in this annual family-friendly community event,” said Haverty. “While we hope for a cool September morning, this event is rain or shine. Besides, running in the rain is fun!”
The 5k race has played a popular role in the Faire since 2010 and is a great way for friends and neighbors to get together for some fun and friendly competition after the summer recess. The course for the race is moderate, not only approachable for casual runners, but also a great speed challenge for the pros. Children are encouraged to run with their families. The course starts at Washington Park and winds through some of Reading's most beautiful neighborhoods, including Hillcrest Avenue, Oak Street, Walnut Street and Summer Avenue.
After the race head directly over to the Lower Faire Stage on Haven Street for an Awards Ceremony. Prizes for our Race Winners will be given out during the ceremony, but don't leave yet. You will want to stay for the food, drinks and activities for the whole family at the 11th Annual Fall Street Faire.
The times to beat are 15:57 for males and 19:40 for females.
Runners can pickup their bib number and registration package on race day at Washington Park starting at 7:00am -8:15am. You can also grab your bib number beforehand on Saturday, September 7th from 11 am to 3 pm at "Tread on the Mill" located at 13 High Street in Reading, located in the back of the lot behind Square Liquors.
Cost to participate is $25 registering in advance online. Day of race registration $30 cash or check only. There are no refunds; the race is rain or shine. Runners should arrive at Washington Park at 7:45 for a prompt 8 o’clock start. Register online at fallstreetfaire.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.