READING – The Killam PTO will be sponsoring a Child Cyber Safety presentation on Thursday, November 7th, from 6:30-8:00 p.m. in the Killam Cafeteria. The US Attorney's office and the Reading Police Department have joined forces to sponsor this program to help educate the community about cyber safety for children. With all the new apps and online gaming etc, it's hard to keep up with what (and who) our kids are being exposed to out there. And even harder to know how to protect them. The program topics will include: Being safe and secure on line, Social media 101, Digital footprint, Gaming, Sexting, Cyberbullying, Sextortion, and Internet predators. This presentation goes hand-in-hand with the initial talk they are giving to the Killam 3rd- 5th grade students on November 4th. The PTO will provide babysitting and food at this presentation, parents are urged to make it a priority to attend! Anyone in the community is welcome and encouraged to attend.
