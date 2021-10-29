Sabine May is one of the most diligent students at RMHS. In her previous years, she attended Joshua Eaton Elementary School and Walter S. Parker Middle School. Most of her classmates look up to her because of her intelligence. Her friends would describe her as someone that is very honest and they must have her in their life because she is such a great person that words can’t even describe her. To her teachers, Sabine is someone who is always filled with questions due to her curiosity and her eagerness to learn.
She has many memorable memories from Reading Memorial High School that she will keep forever. Sabine shares that her favorite memory would be getting her driver’s license. She said, “I no longer had to match up my schedule with that of my family, which gave me more freedom in choosing what activities and jobs that I wanted to do. She will also remember the remote learning due to COVID. She shares, “It was weird coming back as a senior and not recognizing most of the school.”
In 9th grade, Sabine joined the soccer team at RMHS. She played position outside back for soccer. As a freshman, she also joined the Varsity RMHS Indoor Track. The following year, Sabine continued indoor track. For track she did the 55 meter dash, 4x200 relay, and long jump. In junior year, Sabine made it to the RMHS Varsity Tennis Team. She played doubles tennis and hopes to play again this year.
Sabine is an extremely hard working student. When it comes to choosing classes, she likes to challenge herself academically. She shares that her favorite course in the past would be Advanced Placement Computer Science which was taught by Mr. Strout. As a junior, it was that class that helped her discover her interest in the major of Computer Science. For this year, Sabine’s classes include Advanced Placement Calculus AB, Advanced Placement Biology, Advanced Placement Statistics, Honors Introduction to Engineering Design, Honors Story Writing, Honors Poetry, and Acting 1.
Her continuous dedication to school and her consistent effort in learning led her to receive many awards in high school. In freshman year, she was a Century Club inductee. The Century Club is only given to the top ten freshmen, the top twenty sophomores, the top thirty juniors, and the top forty seniors. With her continuous hard work she became the recipient of the Harvard Book Award during junior year. The award states that it is “given to a student who exhibits excellence in scholarship and shows a high character combined with distinguished achievement in other fields.”
In addition, Sabine has always received straight A’s during high school which made her qualify for High Honor Roll every year. Her rigorous courses led her to take numerous AP exams, which helped her receive an Advanced Placement Scholar with Honor. This is only honored to the students who received scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams.
Sabine appreciates all of her teachers. She wanted to especially thank one of her teachers that changed her learning environment. Mr. Albright was her teacher for two years. He taught her in Honors Biology during her freshman year and this year he’s her teacher for Advanced Placement Biology. Sabine says, “Mr. Albright was the first class I took that used the flipped classroom model, which I really liked.”
In the classroom, Sabine is an outstanding student. Mr. Albright shared, “The most memorable thing about Sabine is her attention to detail. Every topic for every concept, she makes sure she has exactly the clarity she needs. It’s always joyous to have obvious reminders of a student’s dedication to learning.”
When school isn’t in session, Sabine would be doing service work, working, or being active in clubs. In ninth grade, she volunteered for the TOPS soccer program. It was a soccer clinic for disabled players with the high school soccer team. During the summer after her junior year, she started working for the Winchester Swim and Tennis Club. Her job was to teach tennis to kids between the ages of 5 and 13 years old. She was in charge of maintaining the sheds and tennis courts as well. Sabine is also involved in a few clubs at RMHS. She has been part of the French Club since 11th grade and is the club’s co-president. This year, she was also the co-founder of the Culture Club at RMHS.
In her little free time, she likes to go on bike rides and play board games with her family. The board games that she likes to play include Carcassonne and Settlers of Catan. Some quick fun facts about Sabine – her favorite food in the world would be Ricotta Gnocchi and favorite dessert would be waffle sundae. Her favorite movie to watch is The Matrix. The Border Café is her favorite restaurant. Her favorite joke is “What do you get when you combine a joke with a rhetorical question?"
Sabine is extremely grateful to her family. She shares, “I would like to thank my family: my brother and sister, who play Rock Band with me when I'm stressed; my mom, who tells me when my essays don't make sense; and my dad, who I wake up at ungodly hours for help on math homework.”
In the future, Sabine would like to major in computer science or biochemistry. Her first choice would be applying to Brown University due to her love of their open curriculum.
Sabine resides on Walnut Street with both her parents, Nicole May and Alexander May, as well as her two younger siblings, Charlotte (13) and Zachary (12).
