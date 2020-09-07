By AL SYLVIA
READING – The School Committee last night heard the latest revision of the school reopening plan by Superintendent of Schools John Doherty. According to the plan Reading schools will still open September 15th with only high needs students, RISE Preschool and kindergarten students back in classes. In October a phased in schedule for grades 1-12 will start the return of students to their classrooms in the hybrid model.
Once students return to class they will attend school on alternating weeks Mondays through Thursdays while the other cohort is in remote learning followed by a return to class the next week. On Fridays all students will have remote learning.
The delay in the return to classrooms was attributed to the filling of staff vacancies due to COVID-19 leave with staff’s schedule not aligning with that of their children in school or child care, extended maternity leave, or medical concerns with returning to school for older staff or those with family members with medical conditions. Also there have been staff resignations and according to Dr. Doherty 97 teachers and para educators have filed to be included in the inquiry phase of the paid leave programs. If those staff members are approved for leave then hiring of replacements can begin to allow in school learning.
Currently there is a list of some 40 jobs available in the schools with a number of other positions already filled with new staff.
In school learning has also been delayed by late recommendations by the State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), technology shipments, and MERV-13 filter shipments to replace the high grade MERV 8 filters currently installed in the ventilation system.
School Committee members were concerned with the status of the senior class who may not return to school until November 4th or late October. They face scheduling for college testing and early admittance deadlines starting in October and November. High School Principal Kate Boynton was present for the remote meeting and said seniors would return from mid to late October and she said seniors should not schedule SAT tests or submit college applications until after they meet with their guidance counselors.
School Committee member Carla Nazzaro was concerned with seniors needing to get back in the building to meet with their guidance counselors to start the college application process.
Boynton assured her that the Guidance Director Linna Williams has been back for a week and a half and they realize this is a really stressful time for seniors. She said the guidance staff was on track to support seniors and their parents and the timeline for seniors will be on target for mid September. She added, within the week students will get an email from their guidance counselor to set up a meeting. On September 23, there will be a virtual college admissions panel followed by a meeting for parents of seniors. She said she felt there would be enough time for seniors to submit applications for early admittance to colleges, “seniors won’t be at any disadvantage” she said, “the staff is ready”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.