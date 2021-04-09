To the RMHS community, Charlotte Lee is a funny, kind and friendly face and to all. For the past four years, she has played a vital role in classroom discussions, club meetings, and volunteer work. Her classmates would describe her as someone who brings inclusivity and dedication to the environment, as well as being an encouraging friend. As Charlotte gets ready to leave RMHS, she shares she will always cherish the many memories she’s made with her close knit group of friends.
Next fall, Charlotte plans on majoring in psychology with intended minors in
history and/or criminology. These are two of her favorite subjects and she would love to follow this path in college. As of now, Charlotte is pretty sure she will pursue her education at the University of Pittsburgh. She is looking forward to all the opportunities that Pennsylvania has to offer.
When reflecting on her favorite moments from Reading Memorial High School, Charlotte shares that she’ll always be fond of the times spent with close friends. Charlotte is beyond thankful to the high school for bringing her new relationships and strengthening old ones.
“I enjoyed meeting so many new people and making cherished memories in and out of school. I will remember all of the lifelong friends I made and how they have been there for me through everything and I can always count on them. I will also remember all of the people who always motivated me and motivated me to do my absolute best,” Charlotte shares.
Charlotte stays consistently challenging herself inside and outside of the classroom with all her endeavors. This year she’s enrolled in AP Government and Politics, Facing History and Ourselves, Environmental Energy, Honors Journalism, Intro to Calculus.
To commemorate all of Charlotte’s hard work and determination, she has been recognized by many different awards. She has maintained being on the honor roll and high honors throughout high school because of her devotion to her school work. Charlotte has also been awarded the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship to highlight and congratulate her based on her outstanding academic record.
Something very important to Charlotte is giving back to her community in any way she can. Because of this, Charlotte has volunteered at many different locations in an effort to have a positive impact on the town of reading. She’s been a Study Buddy Tutor with a middle school student to help them with their assignments. Charlotte shares that it was a very fulfilling experience for her to feel as though she was helping someone through something they were struggling with. Although it ended due to COVID, Charlotte continues to help others in numerous other ways.
Charlotte has been a vital member of the Cradles to Crayons club at RMHS. Through this club, she has helped fundraise money and volunteer. She's volunteered many times over the years and has shared that the experience was beyond rewarding.
She has been a Direct Volunteer Worker at Cradles to Crayons Factory. She went to the factory to volunteer freshman and sophomore year, but was unfortunately not able to go again due to COVID, but felt as though she helped a lot and was making a difference in the community. And lastly, Charlotte has helped at the elementary schools during events (babysitting during parent teacher conferences and helping run the Halloween party). Charlotte will continue to volunteer next year, wherever her college decision brings her, to try and positively effect her community.
In her free time, Charlotte enjoys spending quality time with friends and family, and taking her dog, Ivy, to the Reading town forest. She also enjoys watching movies and going on hikes. Some of her favorites include Pineapple Pizza and the movie Into the Wild. Somewhere she could be seen eating with friends is at her favorite restaurant, Pressed Cafe, in Burlington. She could also be seen working at Pizza World, where she has been working for almost 3 years.
Charlotte has had the great privilege to work with some of the best teachers Reading has to offer. She shares that many teachers have had a huge impact on her, academically and personally, but one that distinctively stands out is Mr. DeBenedictis. He was her AP US History teacher in her junior year, as well as her Facing History and Ourselves teacher.
“Mr. DeBenedictis, in both his APUSH (AP US History) and Facing History and Ourselves class, has given me an appreciation for history and impacted the way in which I see it. APUSH junior year taught me a lot of important skills as a student that will follow me through college, like time management and how to study in a way that is beneficial for me.” Charlotte shares.
And lastly, Charlotte would like to thank her friends and family for their constant love and support over the many years. She’s thankful for their encouragement in all things she does and is grateful for their time spent together.
“I would like to thank friends, families, and teachers who have pushed me to succeed throughout all my years at RMHS,” she shares.
Charlotte resides
on Governors Drive
with her parents Michael and Jennifer, and younger sister
Audrey, (15).
