READING – If there are any concerns in town that Fidel Maltez is speaking up for the town’s needs, Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting should have eliminated them.
“Fidel has done a wonderful job staying in touch,” said House Minority Leader Brad Jones of Reading’s Town Manager. “He’s not shy about texting, calling, or emailing. We appreciate that and it will continue to pay dividends for the town.”
Jones, along with State Senator Jason Lewis and State Representative Rich Haggerty, paid a visit to the Select Board, their first since last October
Lewis started the discussion with praise for the FY23 budget, which began in July and included $1.12 billion in local aid.
“We reality prioritized local aid in this budget,” said Lewis.
He mentioned the $100,000 in earmarks for Reading, the recent $2.1 million Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) grant, as well as $600,000 for the town’s roads, bridges and sidewalks.
“Which I’m sure you’ve been putting to good use already,” said Lewis.
Jones talked about the economic development bill that stalled in the final days of the summer legislative session.
“We on Beacon Hill like to start our term papers the night before they’re due,” said Jones.
The bill is sitting in a conference committee today as the house and senate work out differences in their versions of the bill. It includes potential money for a new Senior/Community Center ($1 million), and guaranteed money for the town’s Downtown Rapid Recovery Plan ($100,000), the Reading Food Pantry ($25,000), and the Reading North Reading Chamber of Commerce ($25,000).
Haggerty then summarized some of the positive numbers that have been returned to Reading.
“Unrestricted government aid this year was $3.7 million dollars for Reading, Chapter 70 (for schools) was over $11 million, the earmarks, I think we had $25,000 for the Reading Robotics team, $50,000 for the fire department, and an additional $25,000 for the walls at Memorial Park.”
The three said Reading is close to earning Green Community status, opening up the town to numerous grant opportunities. They were pleased that bills targeting transportation, climate, electric vehicles, mental health, voting rights, and reproductive rights have been approved by the state.
Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) reimbursements have fallen because the cost per square foot of construction is increasing, meaning reimbursement rates are falling. This is a source of concern for the legislators and the town with the Killam School project in its early stages.
Lewis said towns are normally reimbursed between 40 and 50 percent for school projects by the MSBA. But Stoneham, which is building a new high school, will only get reimbursed 25 percent. Stoneham High School costs have increased $12 million through no fault of their own and the legislators were uncertain what that meant for the Killam project.
There were questions from the board. As small business owners, Carlo Bacci and Chris Haley questioned the three on the need for tax relief for small businesses.
“Since the state has taken in so much money in the past year, 18 months, pick a number, there seems to be nothing coming back to us,” said Bacci.
Lewis disagreed.
“That’s not quite fair. There’s been a lot of money provided by the state and federal governments to help them get through the pandemic. Billions of dollars.”
But Bacci wasn’t talking about the worst days of the pandemic.
“I agree, but that was that time. Believe it or not, 2020 was a picnic compared to what’s going on now,” said Bacci, owner of CB Stuffer, a Swampscott chocolate candy company. “We’re all having the same issues.”
Jackie McCarthy asked about the State’s Department of Housing and Community Development policy for MBTA communities that initially called Reading a “bus community.” That was changed to a “commuter rail “community but there were still concerns in town hall what that meant for Reading’s housing policies.
“We know that we have a housing crisis in our state. We recognize that,“ said Haggerty. “Speaking personally, I had real concerns with the initial regulatory guidelines that were released and I think a lot of folks did. I think the administration heard that and that’s why several changes were made. Going forward, we’ve got to push to make sure the housing we create fits the neighborhood where it goes. That’s really important.”
Lewis took the opportunity to advocate for the Fair Share Amendment on the November ballot, a proposal to raise income taxes on those making more than $1 million with the money going to schools and transportation. While Lewis, a democrat, advocated for the ballot question, Jones, the Republican next to him, rolled his eyes and groaned.
It was the end of an hour-long discussion in Town Hall but certainly not the end of the debate on that ballot
question.
