(Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part series examining the warrant articles being debated at the Special Town Meeting at RMHS Performing Arts Center over the coming days. The special fall assembly officially started on Monday night.)
READING — For more than a decade town leaders have discussed the possibility of replacing the Killam Elementary School with a new, modern building.
Now, Reading is on the verge of taking a huge step towards making that vision a reality when Town Meeting reconvenes on Thursday night.
Presently the first matter to be debated when the assembly resumes later this week, Town Meeting members will vote on whether or not to fund a $2.2 million feasibility study for the Killam School. The analysis, to be conducted jointly with the Mass. School Building Authority (MSBA), will determine the needs and scope of any potential project and also put Reading in position to receive significant state assistance.
“It will look at all aspects of the building,” said Town Manager Fidel Maltez. “Can this building be renovated? Are there things we can do to the building to prevent a new building from being constructed? And if it determines a new building needs to be constructed they then do an analysis on what kind of building it needs to be.”
Opened in 1969, the Killam School hasn’t undergone any significant renovations in more than 50 years and now has numerous deficiencies. The building isn’t fully ADA-compliant, its water fountains are unusable, the windows and doors don’t retain air conditioning well, there’s no fire suppression system and the building space is poorly configured to the needs of a 21st century school.
In order to help facilitate the process of building a new school, Reading has already been accepted into the MSBA’s program and now needs to obtain approval for the feasibility study in order to advance to the next stage of the process. Should that happen, Reading would be in line to have as much as half of the eventual project paid for by the state.
Reading Town Meeting officially opened on Monday night, when citizen representatives got through the first six articles on the meeting agenda. Most of the evening was spent debating the creation of an affordable housing trust under Article 6, which ultimately passed.
Dog ban at local cemeteries
Due to the high number of residents who walk their dogs off leash in the town’s cemeteries and don’t pick up their dog’s droppings, the Board of Cemetery Trustees have banned dogs from cemetery grounds (except service animals).
In order to better enforce this policy and dissuade those who ignore the posted signs, the board is requesting Town Meeting allow the Animal Control officer to impose up to a $300 fine on those caught walking their dogs in the local cemeteries, including Charles Lawn, Forest Glen, Laurel Hill and Wood End.
If passed, the fines would be $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second and $300 for the third and subsequent offenses.
Expand Board of Health to five members
During the pandemic the Board of Health saw its prominence and responsibilities dramatically increase as it led the response to the biggest public health emergency in recent memory.
Behind the scenes, however, the three-member board found itself in a tough spot trying to navigate the unprecedented situation while also adhering to state open meeting laws.
“It’s really tough to conduct business with three members because of open meeting law,” Maltez said. “As soon as you speak to another member you create a quorum, which is a majority, and therefore it has to be an open meeting, so it makes conducting business really cumbersome.”
In order to help make things run more smoothly, Town Meeting is being asked to allow local leaders to petition the state for an expanded five-member board. If implemented the two new members would be appointed by the Select Board, and while all seats would be for three-year terms over the long run, one of the newly created seats would serve an initial two-year term to ensure the term expiration years are more evenly spread out.
Money matters
There are numerous articles relating to funding requests or other financial issues that Town Meeting members will have to tackle. Among the highlights:
• $1.5 million for ongoing downtown water main improvements to help cover the gap created by an increase in construction and material costs.
• $3 million to complete the Maillet, Sommes and Morgan Constructed Stormwater Wetland project, the majority of which is expected to be reimbursed through various grants.
• $750,000 to complete a design for the Haven Street Roadway Project, which envisions significant improvements to the Haven Street corridor along the lines of the similar project recently undertaken around the corner on Main Street.
• Approve a transfer of $414,000 in state incentives awarded to Reading from free cash to the town’s Smart Growth Stabilization Fund. The incentives were granted thanks to the Postmark, Ace Flats, Rise475 and 14 Chapin Ave developments, and should the transfer be approved the fund would have nearly $1 million in assets that could be used for a future capital project.
Renew the town’s Senior Citizen Property Tax exemption.
Allow the Board of Assessors to provide tax relief for National Guard members and reservists serving overseas on active duty.
Establish The Laura S. Parsons Fund, which will be administered by the Commissioners of Trust Funds and seeded by a $10,000 gift that will be preserved in perpetuity. The interest generated will then be used to fund Council on Aging initiatives.
Amendments to the town’s current Fiscal Year operating budget to account for inflation, as well as adjustments to the town’s Capital Improvements Program.
There is also an article that would allow Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Del Signore to remain on the job past the mandatory retirement age of 65 for one more year so that his successor can be selected and trained more thoroughly, as well as a citizen’s petition that would require building owners in the Downtown Walking District to shovel their sidewalks after a snowstorm.
