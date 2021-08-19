READING – The School Committee at their August 16th meeting ratified the search committee selection of Susan Bottan as Director of Finance. The new hire had been the Director of Finance and Operations for the Wayland schools.
She is replacing Chief Financial Officer Gail Dowd who served in the post over the past half dozen years in an expanded role becoming the Chief Financial Officer for the schools before submitting her resignation last year but agreeing to stay on during the exodus of many of the school administration leadership team.
Bottan has worked in school finance for the past 16 years and previously worked for eight years in the field for a private non-profit agency according to Superintendent of Schools Tom Milaschewski, who announced the hiring of the search committee selection. He reported Bottan is a certified National School Financial official and led the response to COVID-19 for the Wayland Schools as did Dowd in Reading adding that Bottan stresses collaboration in her decisions and a strong point is managing conflict, is student driven, and she “really wants to be in Reading”.
According to Milaschewski there were four applicants for the job and two finalists. Unlike past school business manager hires the School Committee did not interview the finalists.
School Committee member Erin Gaffen, a member of the search team said she “couldn’t envision a better fit” and was “beyond thrilled” by the selection of Bottan.
Committee chair Tom Wise commended Dowd saying she did a lot for the district, reestablishing trust in the school finances and Bottan, like Dowd is energetic and “knows her stuff” and is a wonderful fit.
The School Committee approved Bottan for the post by an unanimous vote.
