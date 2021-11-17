READING - The restaurant group that operates the Oye’s Chinese Restaurant and Bar off of Walker’s Brook Drive must compensate dozens of employees for nearly $165,000 in unpaid overtime wages, a US District Court judge ordered earlier this month.
According to a consent decree negotiated between lawyers for the U.S. Department of Labor and attorneys representing the Andover-based restaurant group, at least 75 workers are entitled to the back wages after being bilked out of overtime compensation between Jan. of 2017 and Aug. of 2020.
Besides making restitution for those purported violations of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), the restaurant chain operators must also pay a $77,750 fine, based upon language in the agreement that was sanctioned by US District Court Judge William Young on Nov. 1.
The recently agreed to consent judgement settles a civil case filed against the business entity in the wake of a US labor department investigation into the alleged paycheck fraud. According to investigators, employees at Oyes’ Reading and Saugus locations, as well as at sibling restaurant Feng’s Asian Cuisine in Wakefield, were routinely not paid overtime wages despite having accrued more than 40-hours of work on their weekly timecards.
Labor department officials also accused the business of keeping shoddy payroll and personnel records.
“An investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division determined that – between January 2017 and August 2020 – Wan Feng Ye and his restaurants, Feng’s Asian Cuisine in Wakefield, Oye’s Chinese Restaurant & Bar in Reading and Oye’s Chinese Restaurant in Saugus, willfully paid employees less than the required overtime rate when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek,” US Labor Department officials stated in a prepared statement outlining the terms of the legal settlement.
“The employers also failed to record all hours worked by employees and all payments to employees accurately, and did not maintain contact information for all employees, as the Fair Labor Standards Act requires,” federal officials added.
Other terms of the recently approved settlement oblige Ye and his other business partners to comply with any future investigation into alleged labor law violations by maintaining accurate records. The restaurant chain is also forbidden from retaliating against staffers for lodging complaints about unpaid wages.
According to federal officials, Ye and his partners appear to have been complying with all FLSA regulations since at least June 1, 2021.
In response to the recent agreement, local and regional officials credited investigators for helping rank-and-file workers recover hard-earned wages they were legallly entitled to under state and federal employment laws.
“Unfortunately, the wage and hour division finds violations like these are all-too-common in the restaurant industry,” said Carlos Matos, who directs the US Department of Labor’s wage and hour division for the Boston region. “This investigation illustrates how employers who violate the law face costly consequences. This case has recovered the wages these workers should have been paid and held the employers accountable for their failures to comply with the law.”
“This case has recovered hard-earned wages for 75 essential workers who were denied their rightful pay by their employers. The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to ensuring workers are properly paid and will pursue all appropriate legal actions when employers fail to do so,” also commented regional Solicitor of Labor Maia Fisher in the wake of the settlement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.