This week’s Senior Profile showcases Makayla Bruzzese, a fun, caring and responsible senior at Reading Memorial High school. Makayla is the type of person that tries to make everyone feel welcome and is always creating a fun environment. Her exciting characteristics and agreeable spirit makes her an approachable and vital member at RMHS. Makayla has lived in Reading for all her life. She first attended Birch Meadow Elementary school and later on studied at Arthur W . Coolidge Middle School.
All in all she states, “I see myself as a hard working student and a reliable friend. I take ownership and get my work done.”
This year, Makayla is taking a great number of classes which include Law, Honor World Issues, Horror and Literature, Function and Statistics, Trigonometry, Engineering, and Gym. She shows her academic accomplishment through her High Honor Roll that she earned throughout high school.
When asked about which class has made the greatest influence on development through the four years of high school, she comments, “My favorite class through the years is Psychology with Ms.Fedele. I loved going to this class and learned a lot about the human brain and adult behavior as well as child behavior. I did very well in this class and had a perfect grade. Ms.Fedele was very sweet, helped my understanding of the subject and taught very well. This class was very informative when it came to the human brain and observing how it works. I recommend this class to anyone who is interested in understanding human behavior.”
Makayla recognizes that connections and relationships are important key factors through the four years of high school. She says, “I will very much appreciate and remember the friendships that I have made. Most importantly the accomplishments I have endured while attending Reading Memorial High School will definitely be in my memories. I will also remember my amazing teachers that have surrounded me with support and all that they have taught me.”
For extracurricular activities, Makayla joined the Drama Club during her senior year and loved it. She worked as one of the makeup artists for the actors and actresses that go on stage.
Outside of school, Makyala has numerous working experiences. She has worked at Express Clothing, Dunkin’ Donuts, Idle-A-While Antique Shop, Birch Meadow Extended Day, and Reading Recreational Camp. She also enjoys volunteering and giving a helping hand. This is shown when she attended her church Bottle and Cans and as well as helping at yard sales at her older church.
In her free time she enjoys hanging out with friends, playing tennis, watching shows and working.
Some quick fun facts about Makayla are that her favorite food is tacos. Her favorite actress is Megan Fox. Transformers is her favorite movie. Her favorite book is Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds. Cheesecake is her favorite dessert. Her favorite animal is dogs. Finally, her favorite quote is “The best is yet to come.” by Frank Sinatra.
In the future she hopes to major in business. She states, “I hope to learn how to create products and market them correctly.”
Makayla lives on Forest Street in Reading and has three older siblings, Morgan (29), Devon (24), and Madison (21).
