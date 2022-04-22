READING – The School Committee at their most recent meeting voted unanimously in favor of continuing along the path leading to the naming of the Reading Memorial High School track in the honor of long-time former track coach, and English teacher as well as former School Committee member and Vietnam War veteran Hal Croft.
The proposal to name the track was brought to the School Committee at their prior meeting by former track team captain and School Committee member Carl McFadden along with former track team captain and current teacher and an RMHS coach John Fiore.
McFadden, told the committee the current football field and track replacement project to be completed in August would be the perfect time to name the track after legendary coach and “teacher of lessons of life” Hal Croft who has moved from Reading to Cape Cod. McFadden’s proposal rested on four pillars, the highly decorated war veteran, English Teacher at RMHS from 1970 to 2002 who was presented the Disney/McDonalds coach of the year award, Athletic Coach of RMHS track teams from 1970 to 2014 with 28 straight Middlesex League titles and over 250 consecutive wins with numerous awards including National Track Coach of the Year and State Track Hall of Fame inductee and Community Service as a member of the School Committee from 2010 to 2014 and chair in 2014.
McFadden and Fiore, who was an assistant coach under Croft gave examples of Croft’s leadership and character building of the students under his care on the track and in the classroom and mentioned a 1995 story in the national magazine Sports Illustrated and the fact that one of his former students and track athletes Scott Given (RMHS 1998) launched a private school organization in 2018 and named the schools after Hal Croft. There is currently a Croft School in Providence, R.I. and Jamaica Plain with a third planned for the fall in the South End neighborhood of Boston.
In accordance with their policy for naming requests in the Reading Public Schools the School Committee made no comment on the request at the March 24th meeting and then unanimously voted April 17th to form a naming committee of community and school leaders as provided in their policy to report back at an August School Committee meeting. School Committee Chair Tom Wise and Carla Nazzaro both of whom said they did not know Croft spoke in support of the plan based on input at their meetings and letters received by the School Committee while Chuck Robinson, the only current member who had served on the school board with Croft gave a summary of the lengthy list of accolades for Croft and was selected to serve on the yet to be formed naming of facilities committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.