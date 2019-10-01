READING – The Reading-North Reading Chamber of Commerce will host a Family Health and Wellness Fair on Tuesday, October 15th from 5 – 8 PM in the Beantown section of Jordan’s Furniture, 50 Walker’s Brook Drive in Reading, located in the front of the store. This family friendly event will feature exhibits and demonstrations. All are welcome and this event is free to attend.
“We are excited to showcase these talented local providers and resources at our inaugural Family Health and Wellness Fair,” commented Chamber President, Francine Coughlin.
Gold Sponsors include Lahey Health, MelroseWakefield Health Care and Austin Prep. Jordan’s Furniture is the host sponsor. The Silver Sponsor is The Residence at Pearl Street. The Event Partners are ABC Home Healthcare, PDA Dental Group, Thai Chi Acupuncture and Wellness and Centered Soul Yoga.
Robin Krane, Event Chair noted, “Mark your calendar and plan to come to Jordan’s on October 15th. It will be a great community event with lots of hands-on demonstrations from local experts.”
Dana Farber will be hosting a blood drive that day from 12:30 – 7:30 PM in the Jordan’s parking lot. Online appointments are encouraged at tinyurl.com/Jordans
Oct2019.
Fitness Within will offer a prize wheel where guests can win boot camps, small group training sessions and personal training sessions will offer body fat assessments. Natural Food Exchange will be raffling off a spiralizer. Winchester Hospital will be offering a free Breast Cancer Risk Assessment, which calculates your lifetime risk for developing breast cancer, and to learn more about the potential risks for developing breast cancer. Genetic counselors will also be onsite to answer your questions about the benefits and limitations of genetic testing. Fuddruckers’s will be offering a dining for dollars with a portion of the bill of all diners who mention the Health and Wellness Expo going to Understanding Disabilities, which operates in the Reading schools. Gymsource will be offering 20% equipment that evening (with some restrictions).
Established over 100 years ago and starting as a family business, Jordan’s Furniture is a community leader in their markets and believes in giving back to the community through charitable partnerships. They currently have six store locations including Avon MA, Natick MA, Reading MA, Nashua NH, Warwick, RI and New Haven CT, along with a Distribution Center Taunton, MA.
The mission of the Reading-North Reading Chamber of Commerce is to foster a thriving business community that facilitates connections between businesses, engagement between businesses and residents, and long-term economic growth in our community. For further information contact Executive Director Lisa Egan at legan@rnrchamber.com or 978-664-5060, or visit the Chamber website www.readingnreadingchamber.org.
