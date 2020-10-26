READING - The Public Employees Retirement Administration Commission (PERAC) has come out with their PERAC Annual Report for 2019 with the town of Reading’s 2019 “return” on investment at a strong 15.66%.
The high rate of return, it was pointed out, came out after a very slow start along with serious economic concerns mainly due to the coronavirus.
The system is the heartbeat for municipal employees to include 355 active members and 363 retires.
Board members based in town hall include Chairperson Thomas Clough and members Sharon Angstrom, Carol Roberts, David Gentile and Joseph Coughlin.
Comments from PERAC Chairman Philip Y. Brown reflected the mood of the state-wide board. Brown noted: “The investment returns from 2019 were exceptional. Even more important, the sound, informed and prudent investment practices that led to those strong performances helped retirement systems withstand the unforeseen and unprecedented health and financial crisis we continue to endure.”
Much of the success, felt Brown, could be attributed to PERAC’s “strong leaders.”
According to figures released, the so-called “funded ratio” stands at 75% for the town of Reading and its personnel. And, at the present rate, the entire fund for Reading would not be “fully funded” until the year 2029. The unfunded liability portion of the plan works out to $47.4 million. The town, it pointed out in Fiscal 2020, placed $6.3 million into the fund.
The 15.66% return in 2019, for example, outdistance the 5 years leading up to 2019, as the 5 years earned 7.98% and the 10 years prior to 2019 led to 9.28%. The actuarial for the 15.66% return was forecast at a “7.50% assumed rate of return.”
The numbers compiled by PERAC in the report also took into consideration 29 disability retirees.
According to Ch’m. Brown, the investment performance of the systems detailed in the 2019 Report was a vibrant 16.9%. “Once again, we are pleased to note that PERAC’s analysis in funding levels and investment reports meant no board would be required to transfer its assets to the Pensions Reserves Investment Trust Fund.
On the local boards, Brown commented: “ Retirement board members, through education, experience and dedication, have adopted and put into practice the principles of modern investment management either directly or through investing in the Pension Reserves Investment Trust Fund (PRIT). Although our retirement systems face many challenges, the record of prudent management has served the interests of system members and taxpayers very well.”
The PERAC system involves some 106 municipalities and agencies in the state but many communities e.g. Burlington are members of a different system. Figures for area communities are:
• Winchester 16.73%
• Burlington - Not member
• Lexington 19.79%
• Stoneham 18.21%
• Reading 15.66 %
• Wilmington - Not member
Woburn with its 20.24% return ranked 8th of 106 communities. Those ahead of Woburn include:
• Somerville 24.52%
• Attleboro 23.83%
• No. Attleboro 21.77%
• Dukes County 21.55%
• Taunton 21.45%
• Norwood 20.82%
• Holyoke 20.32%
• Woburn 20,24%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.