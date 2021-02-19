For the past four years, Dan has immersed and devoted his time to his academics and athletics at Reading Memorial High School, landing positions and grades that are well deserved. Dan is a friendly face in the Reading community, whose passions include sports, volunteering, and spending quality time with friends and family.
When reflecting on his most memorable high school moments, Dan shares that many of them revolve around his time on the school's football team. One moment that stands out in particular to him is when they had a comeback victory over Stoneham on Thanksgiving during his sophomore season. He’ll also remember the times spent with the team making lifelong bonds and relationships.
“The thing I will remember most will definitely be the friends I’ve made and the fun times I’ve shared with them,” Dan shares.
Next fall, Dan looks forward to pursuing a major in business with a possible field of interest in Sports Management. Although it’s too early to know where he’ll attend, he is excited for the new opportunities and beginnings his college experience will bring.
Dan has consistently taken courses that challenge, enlighten, and interest him. This year is no different as he’s enrolled in some of his most interesting classes yet. Currently, he’s taking Advanced Placement Calculus BC, Advanced Placement Biology, Honors World Issues, Honors Film and Lit, Honors Horror, and Spanish.
Dan has two main accomplishments that highlight his hard work. To commemorate his great academic achievements, he was inducted into the National Honor Society, a club that celebrates students based on their charitable volunteer work, leadership roles, and academic success. He has also maintained being on the Honor Roll every semester which again pertains to his dedication to his school work.
Dan appreciates spending his free time by giving back to the community in any way he can. He’s volunteered multiple times at Mission of Deeds as well as at a few Special Olympics events. It’s very important to him to give back to those in his community who can benefit from his help. As an athlete himself, Dan understands the importance of sports and the positive impact it can have on a person, and he wants to be a part of that. It’s a rewarding experience for him to help others share the same love for sports.
Dan also enjoys playing pick up games with his friends, watching movies and working out. He could also be seen umpiring for the Reading Little League Baseball teams as he’s worked for them for some time. Some of his favorites include Oreos and the movie The Shawshank Redemption.
Since his freshman year of high school, Dan has played a vital role on both the football and spring track teams. His senior year will make it his third year on the varsity football team and fourth year on varsity spring track. But one difference this year is being named captain of the football team, a huge accomplishment. This title means so much to Dan as it showcases his hard work and determination to his teammates and coaches. This also signifies how his teammates see him as a leader, talented athlete and among all, a friend. Throughout his time on both teams, Dan is most thankful for the great friends he’s met and countless memories that have been made.
“I have participated in football and outdoor track all four years at RMHS. This is one of the things I’m most passionate about and that I’ve devoted the most time too. The countless memories and friendships I’ve made through sports will last my whole life,” Dan shares.
When he thinks about his biggest academic influences, it’s clear to Dan which teachers stand out amongst the rest. He shares that all of his teachers have been influential in many different ways, however there are a select few whose impact will stay with him forever. Those who stand out for the supportive environment and positive atmosphere are Mr. Fiore, Mr. Blanchard, Mrs. Pray, and Mr. Skehan.
Ms. Pray, a beloved and a favorite teacher among students, teaches Dan’s Spanish class this year and comments on his classroom presence, as well as his personality that she’s seen for the years she’s taught him at RMHS. Since she’s known him a while, she has a great understanding of the studious and kind person he is.
“Dan is an awesome human and I am lucky to have had him in class 3 out of his 4 years at RMHS. He is smart, funny, caring, and kind, and a genuine leader-by-example. I’ll truly miss seeing him (and making ridiculous jokes with him) next year, but I am certain that he will go on to do excellent things in college and beyond,” Ms. Pray shares.
And lastly, Dan would like to take this opportunity to thank his close friends and family for their unconditional love and support throughout high school and in life. He’s forever thankful for the people who have helped him through high school and will always cherish them.
“Thanks to my family and friends for always having my back the past four years. I couldn't have done it without you guys,” Dan shares.
Dan resides with his parents, Tim and Sue, and younger sister, Grace (15).
