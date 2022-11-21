READING - Tonight the Select Board is scheduled to discuss a proposal to celebrate the town’s diversity as part of the annual winter holiday display on the Town Common, specifically by posting a menorah in recognition of Hanukkah on the common along with a Christmas tree.
In addition the board is also expected to discuss a proposal to create a Select Board Mission Statement for Inclusive governance. The measures come amid a national environment that has recently seen a concerning uptick of anti-Semitic behavior and messaging, and Reading has experienced its own incidents in recent years as well.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room and can be streamed over Zoom and RCTV.
Housing Production Forum
Last week Reading closed its Housing Production Plan Survey, in which residents were asked for their input on what the town’s priorities should be in terms of boosting its housing stock, which residents need additional support and how Reading can best accomplish its goals. Now town leaders are scheduled to hold a public forum next Tuesday to continue the discussion on housing goals, implementation of strategies and opportunities. The forum will be held virtually over Zoom starting at 6 p.m. Log-in information can be found on the town’s website.
Tree lighting ceremony
Reading’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration will take place in the Town Common on Sunday, Nov. 27, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. This year’s festivities will include a live ice sculpture, trolley rides, jugglers and other performances, hayrides, s’mores and even a visit from Santa Claus.
Senior Center Survey
As the town considers the construction of a new Senior/Community Center to replace the aging Pleasant Street Center, local officials are seeking input from the public on what residents would like to see from a potential project. Reading residents age 18 and over are encouraged to complete a survey being conducted on the Senior/Community Center, which can be completed on the town’s website, in person at Town Hall, the Pleasant Street Center and at the Reading Public Library, or over the phone by calling the Gerontology Institute at 617-287-7413.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Select Board, 5 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
