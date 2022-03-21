READING - This week top town decision makers will gather to help determine how the town should best spend its American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Reading ARPA Advisory Committee will convene Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Reading Public Library, and among the topics for discussion will be the group’s scope and whether or not the group should recommend funds beyond ARPA grant funds, how it should format its recommendations, community input timeframes and more.
In addition the Select Board is also scheduled to meet on Tuesday at 7 p.m., and among the items on the agenda, the board will welcome new director of equity and social justice Sudeshna Chatterjee, provide an update on the town’s new website, discuss the Haven Street Lighting Project and more. That meeting will be held in-person at Town Hall and can be streamed via Zoom and RCTV.
---
Small business pandemic relief
Following previous relief measures, the state is once again allocating funds towards small businesses adversely affected by COVID-19. The latest program aims to direct $50 million towards historically underrepresented groups, including businesses owned by minorities, women, veterans, disabled people and members of the LGBTQ+ community, along with $25 million for businesses that have not previously received financial relief through the state’s COVID-19 Relief Grant Program.
Eligible businesses can receive between $10,000 and $75,000 in funds, with individual grant caps equivalent to three months of annualized operating expenses based on 2020 Federal Tax Returns. Funds can be used for payroll, business mortgage or rent, utilities and other operating costs. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.empoweringsmallbusiness.org/
---
Mask mandate rescinded
Recently the Reading Board of Health voted to rescind the town’s indoor mask mandate, though health officials are still strongly recommending that residents wear a mask indoors to help prevent future resurgences of COVID-19 within Reading.
As part of the announcement, the Board of Health also recommended that public meetings still be held virtually unless in-person attendance is deemed essential by the chair. Masks will remain mandatory at the Pleasant Street Senior Center and for all individuals on public transportation.
The previous mandate required that masks be worn in public spaces like gyms and fitness centers, restaurants when not actively eating or drinking, and in the hallways and common areas of multi-unit homes and apartment complexes.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Wood End School Council, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Veterans Memorial Trust Fund Committee, 8:30 a.m., Town Hall, Lower Level Conference Room.
Select Board, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., 2 Haven Street Unit 307, Conference Room.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
ARPA Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Reading Public Library, Zoom and RCTV.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
