READING - For many of us in our formative years, studying English was a challenge that often bordered on intimidation, especially when analyzing pieces of literature or in doing creative writing assignments. We simply dreaded the subject. Poet Moira Linehan fell into this category but accepted the challenge head-on by realizing how engaged she had to be to be successful. Becoming a poet she attributed to her dad who wouldn’t allow his children to watch TV. Instead, he read endlessly to them the poems of Gerard Manley Hopkins and Dylan Thomas along with the stories of Grimm’s Fairy Tales. Her favorite was Alfred Noyes’ poem, “The Highwayman.” She was taken by the strong rhythms in all of them.
Moira focused on being a poet over twenty years ago after her husband passed away. She quit her full-time job figuring, by living modestly, she could better concentrate on writing poetry.
Her first two books were If No Moon, published in 2006 and Incarnate Grace, in 2015. If No Moon won the Crab Orchard Series in Poetry, an open national competition. Winning meant the manuscript was published by Southern Illinois University Press in its Crab Orchard Series with the late Jon Tribble as the editor. It is about losing her husband and fathoming the grief by writing to an audience of one: herself. As time went on, Moira realized that others might find her words mirrored their own experience and find her collection helpful. The book has now gone into a second printing.
When Moira found out If No Moon won the Crab Orchard Series in Poetry award, she cried. As a manuscript it had been named a finalist in many other national competitions. It had been a bridesmaid, so to speak, so many times that she came to doubt it would ever be published. So, Moira cried for a dream come true, the bigger stage she now walked on, the grief it held and all that it did not.
Jon Tribble selected Moira’s second manuscript, Incarnate Grace as an Editor’s Choice for Southern Illinois University Press’ Crab Orchard Series in Poetry. It was published in 2015. The book was triggered by her being diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2009. She had been told by her surgeon that the margins around her lumpectomy were “clean but not ideal”. She could not take in what was being said so, once back home, she looked up the meaning of “margin”. There she saw multiple meanings and immediately sensed that she could explore what it felt like to get such a diagnosis by making poems about places of margin: where land met water, where white space set off text or where some felt marginalized.
Now having two books named “Honor Book in Poetry” by the Massachusetts Book Awards allowed Moira to celebrate what she had accomplished. She remains both proud and grateful to be able to say that her first two books were so recognized.
Toward is Moira’s latest book of poems, just published in June of this year by Slant Books which is a new imprint of Wipf and Stock Publishers. In this collection she wanted to have sound and rhythm more central to her work. She was also very interested in how The Famine in Ireland might have influenced the way her Irish family lineage were parented right up to her father, and what of that experience she might herself carry. Some of her poems in Toward wonder out loud about that.
In researching to write Toward, Moira had the good fortune of being granted writing residencies at the Cill Rialaig Project in County Kerry, the Tyrone Guthrie Center in County Monaghan, and the Helen Riaboff Whitely Center at Friday Harbor on San Juan Island off the coast of Seattle. She takes us through the land- and sea-scapes of the wild southwest of Ireland, the islands of America’s Pacific Northwest, and then round again, back to the land north of Dublin. Those places gave her blocks of time to be in quite spectacular landscapes and learn their rhythms. Toward’s cover is meant to lure those who are taken in by the Irish landscape.
More broadly, many of the poems in Toward are for anyone with an artist’s eye. Anyone who finds himself or herself stopped by the awe and mystery of nature. Anyone who wants to pause in the midst of a mad, chaotic world to ask: “Is there not something more?”
In Moira’s mind, poetry allows the writer the opportunity to better exploit the possibilities of language than prose does and it comes down to a poem’s line. “The line is everything, a breath. Some are end stopped by periods. Some spill over to the next line. Line breaks allow two things at once: what’s in the line, and then what might be added or changed by turning to the next line. I like exploiting those possibilities for I find there is a lot of ambiguity in life.”
Moira recently finished a manuscript of poems about her mother’s mother. She was a seamstress and dress designer in Paris in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s before she and her grandfather emigrated to Boston where they opened a dressmaking and tailoring business near the Boston Public Library. Moira’s mother died when she was twenty so much family history got lost. She decided to imagine the world in which her grandmother lived by studying paintings of the time, particularly paintings of women in fashionable dress. She wanted to see where that took her.
In the meantime, she’s not done with writing about Ireland as they’re saving a place for her at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre when it’s safe to travel once again. She’s also not done with writing about the way her missing husband continues to be a presence in her life.
Moira has a Master’s in Teaching English from Simmons College, following it up attending poetry writing workshops, adult education workshops and going to writing conferences. She subsequently pursued a Master’s of Fine Arts in Writing Poetry from Vermont College. While she had no on the job art training, she grew up in a home where both her parents were artists. Many family trips involved time in museums which she has continued to do in her own travels.
Moira moved to Johnson Woods in Reading a few years ago after residing in Winchester for close to 40 years. Reading has offered her many welcomes. The Reading Neighbors Network gives her a way to build social connections as does The Cozy Project, a knit-for-a-cause project at the Reading Public Library, along with walking the local neighborhoods. There she is having the chance to observe the habits of deer instead of the Great Blue herons that came to the pond behind her former home. Now her desk faces a small stand of oak trees in wetlands behind her condo. She’s waiting to see how that landscape shows up in new poems.
Toward is available at Whitelam Books on Main Street in Reading Square as well as at Book Ends in Winchester Center.
