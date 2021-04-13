READING - Reading firefighters this morning urged residents to avoid the area around the Meadow Brook Golf Club after a massive fire broke out at the Grove Street area property for the second-time in the past year.
According to messages posted by both local police and the community’s firefighters union, 911 dispatchers received word at about 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning about a smoke and flames at the construction site of a new main clubhouse for the private golf club.
“Reading Fire is currently battling a large fire at the Meadow Brook Golf Club on Grove Street. As a result, Grove Street at Franklin Street is closed. Please avoid the area,” Reading Police advised citizens on Tuesday morning.
As of The Reading Chronicle’s deadline on Tuesday morning, there were no reports of any injuries at the scene of the blaze. With firefighters still battling the flames as of presstime, local authorities had not yet had time to determine how the fire started.
Images posted to social media by those at the three-alarm fire scene indicate the new clubhouse will likely be declared a total loss by the time firefighters are able to fully extinguish the flames.
Commemorating the start of the rebuilding project in a groundbreaking ceremony last October, Meadow Brook’s officers and Board of Governors were hoping to open the new facility to members later this summer.
News of this morning’s fire at the private 60-acre golf course comes almost exactly a year after the old 75-year-old clubhouse was completely gutted in an electrical fire in April of 2020.
The first blaze struck early on during the COVID-19 crisis, and as a result, the clubhouse had been closed to employees and members for nearly a month when firefighters were dispatched to the Grove Street property on April 17, 2020.
Also a three-alarm fire, firefighters from nearly a dozen area communities were dispatched to Reading to help contain the blaze before it could spread to other buildings.
After the blaze resulted in a total loss of the clubhouse area, the Reading Select Board last summer sanctioned a proposal by Meadow Brook officials to construct a temporary tent with a bar and restaurant next to the facility’s pro shop.
That arrangement was expected to end this year with completion of the new clubhouse.
Dating back to 1898, the Meadow Brook Golf Club is privately managed and offers members golf, swimming, and tennis amenities on an expansive 60-acre site accessed via Grove Street.
