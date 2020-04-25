READING – For Reading residents, it was plain to see the major flaw in the Department of Transportation’s Main Street road diet. Actually, it was more than just plain. There was onion, whole wheat, french toast, and chocolate chip to name just a few.
While MassDot did its research on how to make Route 28 safer for drivers, it failed to take into account Bagel World. Those fresh baked hot bagels that draw devotees from every nearby town have created a safety hazard that members of the Select Board were updated on Wednesday night.
Readers of the daily police log in the Chronicle have long noticed the calls for police to deal with backups at 323 Main Street from Bagel World’s drive-thru business. And when the road diet narrowed Main Street to three lanes, a daily annoyance became a daily safety concern. There was also another take-away from Assistant Town Manager Jean Delios update to the board. Reading leaders are frustrated with Bagel World’s management and feel the town’s concerns are being ignored.
“Things like traffic and drive-thru businesses are really different than what we imagined it to be when we talked about instituting this road diet,” said Delios. “One of the unintended consequences of what I'm calling the perfect storm here is a nagging problem at Bagel World with traffic backing up onto a state highway, Route 28. That nagging problem turned into a safety problem after MassDot put in the new striping.”
Earlier Wednesday Delios was in a conference call with members of the MassDot project.
"Basically, I told Mass Dot this was a safety problem they were responsible for and they had to fix,” said Delios. “The conversation was really about, 'how do we fix the safety problem.' Then we talked generically about ... A business shouldn't have a queuing line that backs onto a public way.
“MassDot, to their credit, took it very seriously. The backup that's happening at Bagel World is a result of the lane configuration as well as the increased use of drive-thru. As everyone is aware, drive-thru businesses have grown exponentially as a result of covid-19.”
In the short term, Mass DOT agreed to pay for police details every day to help manage traffic until lane alterations are complete. MassDOT will work on new road markings to clarify and simplify the configuration of the road. The existing 6-foot shoulder will be expanded to 7 ½ feet. “That will give more space for cars backing up onto Route 28,” said Delios. In addition, an island will be painted on the southbound lane, which is the left-hand turn into Bagel World. Extra signage will be added where necessary.
In the long term, the town will attempt to work with the Bagel World owners. According to records on the town website, the property is owned by E&P Realty Trust with Kantorosinki Zbigniew the trustee.
Board member Carlo Bacci asked if Delios has spoken with the owners.
"We’ve had extensive interactions with the business owner," said Delios. "We’re trying to work together to solve this. It's a tricky one. We're going to do the best we can with this and work with MassDot, who I think thru the driveway permit may have the ability to maybe have a little more success than we did in getting their attention. Because if they’re not able to access their business thru the driveway they're going to have a big problem with their business. We've taken a soft approach."
Reading between the lines, the town hopes MassDot will do what Reading has been unable to do, get Bagel World’s attention and fix a long-running issue.
But in a town that’s looking to attract new business, starting a battle with one of your most successful businesses is a risk.
"We don't want to get into a fight with Bagel World, which is one of the more successful businesses, pandemic and non-pandemic in town,” said board member Carlo Bacci, who added that he hoped Bagel World management would, “do the right thing.”
"I want to be sensitive to the fact this is a successful local business so I want to be cognizant of safety issues that have been raised and also not punish a successful business,” said board member Vanessa Alvarado."
Karen Herrick deflected some of the blame from Mass DOT.
“This road diet didn't create this problem,” said Herrick. “This problem was already there."
