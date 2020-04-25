DIETS ARE HARD IN A BAGEL WORLD - A new sign outside of Bagel World off of Route 28 encourages customers to park and place their orders inside the business, especially when cars begin stacking too deep in its drive-through lane. Town officials say traffic around Bagel World is as bad as ever due to a new ‘road diet’ plan being implemented by MassDOT. Under the Main Street realignment, an entire travel lane is being removed from Main Street heading in both directions. (Photo by Bob Holmes )