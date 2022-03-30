READING – On a night filled with talk of buckets and sub-buckets, and needs from water projects to a dog park, it was School Superintendent Dr. Tom Milaschewski who elevated the discussion of where to spend at least some of the town’s ARPA money.
There’s an urgent need for a new curriculum in the Reading schools and Milaschewski said he needs help. Specifically, he needs a piece of the $7.25 million in ARPA money that the town has.
“We see students with significant gaps in their learning,” said Milaschewski at Tuesday’s meeting of the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee (RAAC). “We feel we have been using a curriculum tool that is insufficient for our kids.
“We feel that the tool that we are using is not aligned to what research says about how the brain learns how to read and also aligned with best practice in the field right now. We feel we need to make a transition and making this transition is urgent for us. We need, now more than ever, to give our teachers the best quality curriculum materials and make sure our students have access to the best curriculum materials. The time is now to make this shift.”
The good news he explained is that Reading has recently received a $200,000 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to update the curriculum with what he called “new, high quality, literacy curriculum materials, which is a major win for our community.”
The bad news? It’s only enough to fund curriculum changes for at most three grades. And, the money must be used by June 30.
Right now, Milaschewski isn’t sure what grades will get the benefit of the new curriculum or how much it will all cost. He also knows he can’t stop at three grades and will need more money to complete the upgrade, along with training for teachers and staff. Enter ARPA.
“We’re not going to roll out all our grade levels next year but this is an urgent need for us over the next couple of years to make sure all our grade levels are aligned. We see this opportunity thru ARPA to work in conjunction with this priority. I think this is the biggest issue facing our schools right now. We can’t allow our students to continue to fall further behind as a result of these interruptions in learning.”
Milaschewski’s plea wasn’t the only one heard by RAAC and during the nearly 3-hour meeting the committee discussed many of the town’s needs, how to organize the needs into various buckets and even sub-buckets, and how best to get community feedback on spending ARPA money.
For those just joining the discussion, ARPA stands for the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal program totaling $1.9 trillion that was signed into law a year ago. It is designed to help states and local governments recover from the health pandemic. Think of it as a giant national pie, with Reading receiving a small slice, roughly $7.6 million. That figure dropped to $7.25 million when the Select Board authorized then Town Manager Bob LeLacheur to use approximately $250,000 to buy Covid test kits and masks last year.
That money can’t be spent just anywhere. It must be spent on one-time expenses related to Covid-19. Which meant Tuesday wasn’t a night to spend the money but rather a meeting to discuss how to eventually spend it. RAAC serves as an advisory committee to the Reading Select Board. Only the Select Board can actually spend the money.
RAAC was holding its third meeting, this time at the RCTV studios on Main Street. Much of the first two meetings centered on process and procedure. Tuesday night, the town’s leaders made presentations on where they’d like the money spent. That included Milaschewski and Town Manager Fidel Maltez. It also included a wish list by each of the eight committee members.
Maltez focused his discussion on the town’s many water-related needs. That includes replacing the water tower and how best to pay for it, as well as the many water/sewer projects in town. He also talked about next month’s discussion by the Select Board on water and sewer rates. It was a complicated presentation that included a potential three-tiered water structure for residents.
Committee members also expressed what they felt were most important and why.
Town Accountant Sharon Angstrom and Town Assessor Victor Santaniello suggested ARPA funding go to human services initiatives such as rental assistance similar to the Senior Tax Credit. They also suggested employment recognition for essential workers., small business assistance, mental health services, and nutritional assistance.
Many, like Geoffrey Coram (Finance Committtee), Joe McDonagh (Finance Committee), Tom Wise (School Committee), and Shawn Brandt (School Committee) suggested funding part of the Birch Meadow Master Plan. The water tank and other town water and sewer projects got funding support from Mark Dockser (Select Board), Chris Haley (Select Board), Wise, Coram, and McDonagh. Dockser also spoke of work on replacing the town’s Pleasant Street Center and an upcoming need for a feasibility study.
There were other ideas, like a farmer’s Market on the Town Common, a dog park, a new Imagination Station, making Reading more bike friendly, and pay for essential workers.
“How are you going to yield savings for people,” asked Wise of the many ideas.
“Saving are nice but I’d like to see a more visible use,” said Library Board of Trustees member Andrew Grimes.
Brandt talked of “improving the quality of life for people who have had a difficult couple of years.”
The discussion all night was nudged along by chair Marianne Downing of the Finance Committee, who asked a simple question that has countless answers.
“How do we narrow down a deliverable to the Select Board?”
Downing also led the discussion on a community survey. She showed what Melrose had asked community members. McDonagh pointed to Sudbury and the committee was impressed by the survey Sudbury had done and will explore doing something similar in Reading. One of the potential questions? If you had $100 to spend on Reading projects, how would you spend it? The committee hopes to have a survey ready in time for Town Meeting next month.
The committee meets again April 12 and the Recreation Committee will be making a presentation looking for a piece of that ARPA pie. After that, the next meeting is May 11 where Milaschewski said he hopes to have a figure for how much the new curriculum would cost.
