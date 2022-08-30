READING – School Superintendent Tom Milaschewski Monday evening presented to the School Committee an overview of the COVID policy for the upcoming school year beginning Wednesday August 28.
He said the policy follows the guidelines of the State Dept. of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and the Department of Public Health (DPH) and no longer involves general mask requirements, testing, contact tracing, the test-to-stay program in the schools or quarantines.
He reported school nurses will notify school community families in the event of a COVID cluster outbreak in a school or sports team. He added “protocols are likely to shift” during the year.
Below are the COVID protocols announced last week in a message to families by Milaschewski and Mary Giuliana, the district’s Director of Health Services:
“As we prepare for another school year impacted by COVID-19, we are reaching out to share an overview of our health and safety protocols for the opening of schools. As we know, due to the fluid nature of our context, these guidelines could certainly evolve throughout the school year. We will keep the community informed as we update guidance and we are committed to providing the rationale behind each change.
The protocols outlined in this document align closely with recent guidance from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), the Department of Public Health (DPH), and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). DESE’s most recent guidance states “with COVID-19 vaccines now readily available, treatments accessible to those at higher risk for severe disease, and widespread availability of self-tests, DESE and DPH have continued to evolve our support for schools in collaboration with the medical community and in line with the most recent CDC guidance issued August 11, 2022. This upcoming school year, districts and schools should focus their COVID mitigation strategies towards vulnerable and symptomatic individuals. The Commonwealth is not recommending universal mask requirements, surveillance testing of asymptomatic individuals, contact tracing, or test-to-stay testing in schools.” Our RPS protocols reflect this recent guidance.
The protocols compiled in this document also reflect the collaboration between our central office and many community stakeholders, including town leadership, school leaders, school nurses, the Reading Teachers’ Association, and the Department of Facilities. As always, please reach out to us with any district-level questions or to school principals with any school-level questions. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy the rest of your summer!
Testing Positive for COVID-19
Children and staff who test positive must isolate for at least 5 days. The day of the positive test or the start of symptoms is day 0. Students and staff may return to school:
After 5 days (on day 6) if they have been asymptomatic or symptoms have resolved and they have been fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medication.
AND must wear a mask untilDay 11
OR if an individual is unable to mask, until they receive a negative test
Exposure to COVID-19
Quarantine for asymptomatic individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 is no longer required, regardless of vaccination status. Anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 should mask for 10 days and test at day 5 or anytime symptoms develop.
Symptomatic Individuals
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and test with an antigen (rapid) test. If an individual tests negative but is still symptomatic, it is recommended that the individual mask around others and test again in 48 hours. At home test kits are available for families and staff by request through school health offices. Expiration dates for at home test kits have been extended, check here for updated information. Students and staff developing symptoms during the school day may stay at school if they have a negative antigen test and wear a mask around others. Consent for in-school symptomatic antigen testing can be provided through this link.
Reporting District and Classroom Cases
If your child has tested positive for COVID-19, please report here. Data will be kept for public health purposes only and our district and school case numbers will be updated weekly on our district website. As contact tracing is no longer recommended by DESE and DPH, we will only be sending classroom notifications in certain situations deemed high risk by school nurses. For example, this could include situations with a potential cluster of cases within a class, team, or group of students.
School Absences Due to a Positive COVID-19 Test
Student absences due to a positive COVID-19 test will be treated as any other absence due to illness. Upon return to school, teachers will support students in accessing missed instruction and assignments. As with any extended absence, please communicate with your student’s teacher and school.
Masking
Although masking is no longer mandated except for situations previously described, we support and encourage any students or staff who would like to mask to continue to do so, especially those considered high risk for COVID-19. We have high quality masks available in all of our schools and we will continue to encourage masking as a mitigation strategy. For those who need or choose to mask, masking is never required when eating, drinking, sleeping or when outside.
COVID-19 Testing
Since surveillance testing is no longer recommended and the state testing program has ended, we will not be providing pooled testing or test to stay. We have at home test kits available for families who request them through school health offices, and the option of antigen testing at school for any symptomatic individuals.
Vaccine Clinics
Vaccines continue to be the best way to protect individuals against the effects of COVID-19. DESE and DPH strongly recommend that all faculty, staff, and students, including the Commonwealth’s youngest children ages 6 months – 5 years, receive the COVID-19 vaccine primary series and all boosters as they become eligible for them. Our next vaccine clinic will be held Thursday August 25th from 1-3 pm at RMHS cafeteria. Register here for an appointment. Vaccines will be available for anyone 3 years and older. We will continue to offer vaccine clinics throughout the school year. In addition, DPH is offering free family-friendly vaccine clinics. No ID, health insurance, or appointment is needed at these clinics. Information about these vaccination clinics and others across the state is available online at VaxFinder.
Classroom Cleaning Protocols
Numerous studies have shown that the primary spread of COVID-19 does not occur through surface transmission. At the same time, we understand the critical importance of strong cleaning protocols to ensure the health and safety of our staff and students. We will continue to collaborate with our Department of Facilities to develop protocols and practices that support clean and safe learning environments. There are hand sanitizer stations available in hallways and classrooms in all buildings. We encourage good handwashing and cough etiquette as important measures to prevent the spread of illness.
Classroom Ventilation
We are committed to ensuring high quality air ventilation in all of our classrooms. We switched over to MERV 13 filters two years ago and therefore, all school air handling equipment for occupied spaces currently use MERV 13 filters. Our HVAC vendor has completed preventative maintenance in all school buildings. These preventative measures included, but were not limited to, replacing the filters, checking the belts and motors, control system checks and any greasing/lubricating that was necessary. In addition, we will continue to encourage staff to open windows, as feasible, to increase air flow in classrooms, and to bring students outside when weather permits.”
