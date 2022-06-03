To the Reading community, Lily Zampitella is an independent, ambitious, and adventurous person. In her previous years, she has attended Birch Meadow Elementary School, Coolidge Middle School, and then Reading Memorial High School.
Lily shared, “I would describe myself as a motivated student who is always looking for new goals to accomplish whether that be in or out of school.”
During Lily’s high school years, she experienced both remote and in-person learning due to COVID.
She shares, “I will definitely remember Covid and having classes online. I was remote all of last year and online school allowed me to catch up with myself and focus on spending time with my family which I enjoyed. Although it was nice to have a break from my busy schedule of working and playing sports, I do prefer in-person learning. It was nice to be back at school this year and I think Covid helped me appreciate being in school and being able to see my friends all the time.”
Lily also shared that her most exciting memories were from soccer.
She notes, “All of soccer season this year was the best time I’ve had in high school. We had all been playing with each other since we were in elementary school and to finally have a team where everyone was friendly with each other was exciting. Not only did we have a close-knit team, but we were also very skilled and made it pretty far in the season. I’m grateful for all my teammates and coaches that made this year so fun.”
Lily has been involved in We the Youth since she was a junior. She is also one of the Vice Presidents of the organization.
For sports, Lily played on the Girls Varsity Soccer team for all four years of high school and she played all positions. She was also on the JV Basketball team and that same year, she played on the Freshman Lacrosse team during her freshman year. As a senior, Lily joined the Spring Track team where she is a javelin thrower and a sprinter.
With Lily’s consistent hard work, she was an honor roll student every year. In school, Lily took mostly honors classes and some AP classes. For this year, Lily’s classes include AP Calculus AB, Facing History, Law, Introduction to Engineering and Design, Honors Film and Literature, Honors Horror, and Social Media in the Age of Democracy. Lily also shared that her past favorite courses were Mrs. Nitu’s Honors Chemistry and Mrs. Lacasse’s Honors Algebra 2.
Throughout high school, Lily shared that there was one class that influenced her development.
She states, “Facing History with Mr. Debenidictis has made an influence on my development and understanding of history. I really liked this course because it shed light on topics most U.S. history classes usually avoid like Indigenous peoples and Japanese internment because of their heavy content. But, I thought every unit was very interesting and important to learn and I’d highly recommend this class to any underclassmen.”
Lily also wants to share some thanks to some special people.
She said, “I would like to thank all my teachers but especially my math teachers Mrs. Lacasse and Mrs. Kane. They’ve made my classes so much easier because of their organization and way of keeping the students engaged. I don’t think I’d feel prepared to go into the major of Engineering if I hadn’t had them as teachers. I’d also like to thank my parents for supporting and motivating me throughout all my years of school. Lastly, I would like to thank my friends for sticking by my side throughout everything.”
Outside of school, Lily has interned at TransAction Associates in Woburn which promotes green commuting and cutting down on carbon emissions. She also shares that she currently works at Staples as a front-end associate.
When Lily has free time, she enjoys doing many activities.
She shares, “I like to hang with my friends whether that be at home or going out to the city. I like to try new foods and experience new places. I also like to workout and play soccer with friends.”
Lily also frequently spends her time volunteering around the community. In the past, she has helped raise money and collected donations during the peak of COVID. Another example is that Lily volunteered for the Food Project which is based in Lynn.
She shares, “Service work means giving back to the community and spreading the wealth whether that be money, food, clothing, necessities, etc. I hope the work that I do can provide some relief for the community that I’m working in.”
Some quick fun facts about Lily are that her favorite food is sushi and Sandra Oh is her favorite actress. The Trial of the Chicago 7 is Lily’s favorite movie. Lily’s favorite quote is by Nelson Mandela, “It always seems impossible until it’s done.”
In the future, Lily will be attending the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She will be majoring in Civil and Environmental Engineering. Lily also shares that she’s interested in social justice and she’s passionate about fighting climate change.
Lily resides on Pilgrim Road with her parents, Paul and Melissa Zampitella. Lily also has two siblings, Jay (20) and Chris (10).
