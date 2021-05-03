READING - A screening committee recently selected four job finalists for the assistant superintendency position being vacated at the end of this academic year by veteran central office administrator Dr. Christine Kelley.
In an update on the job search circulated via a ‘Pathways’ blog post over the weekend, Superintendent Dr. John Doherty explained that the following individuals are now the leading contenders to replace Kelley:
• Dr. Sarah Hardy, a central office administrator and longtime elementary school principal in neighboring Stoneham, where she was promoted to an interim assistant superintendent’s position at the start of the 2020-2021 school year;
• Former Somerville middle school principal Elizabeth Murray, who is currently employed as the director innovation and blended learning at Cambridge’s Prospect Hill Academy Charter School;
• Veteran North Reading Middle School Principal Dr. Catherine O’Connnell, a former assistant principal at Parker Middle School who began her career as a classroom history teacher in Reading;
• and Burlington middle school principal Cari Perchase, who has also served as an assistant building administrator in Medway’s Public Schools.
According to Doherty, the screening committee charged with identifying the top finalists for the assistant superintendent’s position certainly had their work cut-out for them in recent weeks, as more than 43 people applied for the job.
The next step in the selection process is scheduled for Tuesday, when each of the job finalists will have an opportunity to interact with the public during a virtual forum that will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Those interested in participating in the Zoom session can do so by typing https://readingpsma.zoom.us/
j/82494285124 into a web browser.
Shortly after the School Committee selected Medford administrator Dr. Thomas Milaschewski as Reading’s next Superintendent of Schools, Kelley announced that she would stepping down from her role as the school district’s second-in-command.
Citing “personal and professional reasons” for her departure, Kelley also explained that she believed Milaschewski should be able to hand-pick his own central office support staffers.
“I believe Dr. Milaschewski should be able to assemble his own administrative team and I wish him the best of luck in his new role. I feel it is the right time for me to move on and seek other personal and professional opportunities,” wrote the assistant superintendent in an open letter to the community earlier this spring.
It’s unclear if Kelley applied for the superintendent’s job in Reading, but in recent years, the former Woburn elementary school principal had applied for other superintendent’s positions in surrounding communities like Lynnfield.
There has been a mass leadership exodus from Reading’s Public Schools during the 2020-2021 school year, which proved especially difficult for many educators in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions on school learning modes.
Besides loosing the central office’s top two administrators, RMHS Principal Kate Boynton, Birch Meadow Principal Julia Hendrix, and Metro program Director Grant Hightower are also departing the district at the end of the year.
