Elizabeth Lattanzi is an incredible student, kind friend, and amazing person who has made a mark on the school community and town. Her academic achievements are noteworthy and important to her recognition, but more importantly her kindness has made her stand out among the crowd.
What makes Elizabeth noteworthy is her willingness to achieve her very best. She puts considerable effort into her work and time into what she does that makes her well deserving of recognition. Being inducted into the National Honor Society is evidence of her achievements as well as her character and leadership skills. She has also continuously made honor roll and aimed to always do the best she can. She received the Wesleyan College Book Award as well as multiple underclassmen awards for her hard work and skills.
Elizabeth is well on her way to success, and has an idea of what she wants for her future. Next year, she hopes to attend a college or university close to home and plans to study public health science and English. While she doesn't know where she will be headed, she is looking at Northeastern, and Boston University. She is extremely excited to attend college and looks forward to making new friends and memories.
Not only does Elizabeth achieve academic excellence, but her work in the RMHS Drama Club and Choral Department has shown her talent and dedication to the arts. This year she serves as the Choral Department Vice President and the Drama Club President. Throughout her time in the club, she has participated in both cast and crew. Being in the cast, her greatest memory was performing Mamma Mia in her sophomore year of high school.
“The whole rehearsal process was so much fun, and every performance was so exciting. I loved being able to do what I love with my friends, and being able to acquire a deeper appreciation for theater,” she shares.
Specifically in crew she has worked on Electrics Crew, been Assistant Director, and Dramaturg. Positions that were new to her, quickly became her place where she met new people and developed new skills. She says her fondest memories were on Tuesday nights during the Electric’s Crew light hangs, and working alongside the student production team. Elizabeth will remember the roles she played and the experiences she had, but her friendships and connections are what flood her memory with happiness.
This past summer, Elizabeth volunteered at multiple trustees reservations, specifically the Stevens-Coolidge Place in North Andover. There, she worked alongside horticulturalists and stewardship managers and learned the history and environmental aspects of the Trustees reservations.
“I have always been a nature-lover and I was so happy to have had the opportunity to work entirely outdoors, and meet inspiring people along the way,” she shares.
In addition she created a philanthropy project to raise awareness for food insecurity within the Reading community, and the greater Boston area. Through this she was able to donate hundreds of donations to the Reading Food Pantry and nearly $750 to the Greater Boston Food Bank. Her awareness that the coronavirus has hurt many families led her to donate to local food pantries.
Elizabeth has taken advantage of the various classes that the high school had to offer. Freshman through junior year, she took mostly honors classes with additional classes like Advanced Placement English Language and Composition, and Advanced Placement
Chemistry. Advanced Placement classes, she shares, were extremely influential in her student development as they taught her to challenge herself and work hard. This year her courses are equally rigorous including Advanced Placement Physics 1, Advanced Placement English Literature, Advanced Placement Biology, Advanced Placement Statistics, and Honors Precalculus.
While her classes have been challenging, Elizabeth credits specifically her English classes for inspiring her and being the most memorable courses. Not only were they interesting and fun, but her teachers in particular have inspired her in some way.
“Be it discussing, watching a film, or writing an essay, I’ve learned to love every aspect of English literature. The coursework was challenging, but it has allowed me to grow exponentially as a student,” she says. With her future years in school, she hopes to continue her studies of English in some way.
She would like to thank the teachers who make RMHS a great place to be and who encourage and motivate their students. She shares that “I would like to thank my science, English, and performing arts teachers at RMHS. All have inspired me to challenge myself and step out of my comfort zone. They have helped me grow into the student I am today, and have motivated me to keep pursuing these subjects in college. High school would’ve been extremely boring without the enthusiasm and encouragement I have absorbed from these teachers and their classes.”
When Elizabeth is not studying or hanging out with friends, she can be found doing multiple things. She worked in the fall for Ward Reservation in Andover as a junior informational ranger. She also loves to play piano and arrange her own pieces. In addition, she loves to play tennis with her family.
Elizabeth shares that she will miss the many people who helped make so many memories at the high school. All of the people she met, and her close friends whom she shared so many moments with, are the people she is sad to leave. Elizabeth shares that she will take the skills she mastered in high school to new heights in the future. She shares a quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson that motivates her – “Unless you try to do something beyond what you have already mastered, you will never grow.”
She is also forever grateful to her family for their love and support. They have taught her to reach beyond her goals, and encourage those around her to do the same. She shares, “Thank you to my parents, who have supported me with everything. Thanks Dad for teaching me that everything ‘is a piece of toast’ and thanks mom for teaching me how to make enchiladas. Thanks to my three crazy sisters for making me laugh, watching movies with me, and being my travel buddies. Thanks to my insanely supportive friends for all the crazy memories, and for making me the happiest person. Love you all!”
Elizabeth Lattanzi lives at 15 Ash Hill Road with her parents, Peter and Corey and sisters, Leah (24), Olivia (22), and Emma (15).
